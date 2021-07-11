G2 Esports joins Acend in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1

G2 Esports became the second team to secure their spot in the Grand-finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 by beating Guild Esports in the Lower Final.

G2 Esports defeated FunPlus Phoenix in the Lower Round 3 to make it to the Lower Final Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Whereas, Guild Esports lost against Acend in the Upper Final; and dropped to the Lower Bracket of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Guild Esports vs G2 Esports, Lower Final, Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1:

Guild Esports faced against G2 Esports in a best-of-five tie to qualify for the Grand-Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Following the veto process, the five Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Guild Esports and G2 Esports were:

Bind

Split

Haven

Icebox

Ascent

Map 1: Bind

Guild Esports started the game as the defender and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, G2 Esports clinched 5 rounds to heat up the contest.

However, Guild Esports secured 4 more rounds in the second half to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Guild Esports 13-8 G2 Esports

Map 2: Split

G2 Esports started the game as the defender this time and dominated the first half securing 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Guild Esports tried to restore parity by securing 4 rounds for themselves.

However, G2 Esports snatched 3 more rounds to win the match and equalized the tie.

Guild Esports 6-13 G2 Esports

Map 3: Haven

Map 3 saw a thrilling encounter between the two sides. Both teams secured 9 rounds as aggressors on either side of the half and sent the match into overtime. In overtime, Guild Esports secured two more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Guild Esports 14-12 G2 Esports

Map 4: Icebox

Map 4 saw a similar story as both the teams secured 7 rounds as the aggressor and sent the match in another overtime. In overtime, G2 Esports clinched three more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Guild Esports 13-15 G2 Esports

Map 5: Ascent

G2 Esports started the game as the attackers and took the advantage in the first half, securing 7 rounds in their favor. In contrast, Guild Esports was able to secure just one round in the second half.

However, G2 Esports secured 6 more rounds and won the match and the series.

With this win G2 Esports reached the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 where they will face Acend tomorrow in a best-of-five tie.

The #VALORANTChallengers EU Stage 3 Week 1 Grand Finals.



July 11th - 3pm CESThttps://t.co/TgFaYZ2ZZ2 pic.twitter.com/jWl4Dz3Ska — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Guild Esports' journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 has come to an end. However, all is not lost as they have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Playoffs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul