FunPlus Phoenix is knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1, Acends reached the Grand Final  

FunPlus Phoenix's Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 dream came to an end as they were knocked out of the competition after losing against G2 Esports in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie.

Meanwhile, Acend reached the Grand Finals, beating Guild Esports in the Upper Bracket Final.

Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Day 3 Results:

Upper-Bracket Final

Guild Esports went up against Acend in the Upper-Bracket Final in the first match of the day. The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Breeze

Haven

Icebox

Map 1: Breeze

Acend started the game on the defending side and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Guild Esports secured five rounds for themselves.

However, Acend clinched two more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Guild Esports 6-13 Acend

Map 2: Haven

Guild Esports started the match as defenders and secured seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Acend pulled off an excellent comeback, securing eight rounds in their favor.

On the other hand, Guild Esports was able to secure just one round in their favor and lost the match and the series.

Guild Esports 8-13 Acend

With this win, Acend became the first team to qualify for the Grand-Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Lower Round 3:

FunPlus Phoenix faced G2 Esports in the Lower Round 3 tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

The three maps selected for today's matchup were:

Bind

Icebox

Haven

Map 1: Bind

G2 Esports started the game as the aggressor and took advantage in the first half, securing seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, FunPlus Phoenix won six more rounds for themselves.

However, G2 Esports secured six more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

FunPlus Phoenix 11-13 G2 Esports

Map 2: Icebox

Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter in the second map as both teams secured 8 rounds each on either side of the half and sent the match into overtime. But FunPlus Phoenix took the map away, winning the first two rounds of overtime and equalized the tie.

FunPlus Phoenix 14-12 G2 Esports

Map 3: Haven

G2 Esports started the game as defenders and took advantage in the first half, securing seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, FunPlus Phoenix was able to secure just one round in their favor.

However, G2 Esports clinched six more rounds to win the match and the series.

FunPlus Phoenix 6-13 G2 Esports

With this win, G2 Esports reached the Lower Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 where they will face Guild Esports to secure a place against Acend in the Grand-Final.

Meanwhile, FunPlus Phoenix finished 4th in the tournament and qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Playoffs.

