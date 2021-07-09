Team Liquid and Fnatic are knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 

Second day of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 witnessed some of the major upsets of the competition as Fnatic and Team Liquid were both knocked out after losing against FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports respectively.

A total of six teams were left in the competition after the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1. A total of 4 matches were played on the second day of the campaign.

Team Liquid and Fnatic were knocked out of the competition whereas the other four teams kept their dream alive.

Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Day 2 Results:

Upper-Bracket Semifinal

Fnatic, Guild Esports, Acend and FunPlus Phoenix qualified for the Upper-Bracket Semifinal on the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Match 1: Fnatic vs Guild Esports

Fnatic had the upper hand in the opening exchanges, winning the first match in Ascent with a 13-11 scoreline. However, Guild Esports responded back by clinching the next two matches in Icebox and Haven with scorelines of 13-6 and 13-9 respectively.

With this win, Guild Esports qualified for the Upper-Bracket Final and sent Fnatic into the Lower-Bracket.

Match 2: Acend vs FunPlus Phoenix

Acend faced FunPlus Phoenix in the second match of the day. Acend dominated the first match in Bind by a 13-4 margin, however, FunPlus Phoenix responded immediately in the second match in Icebox and won with a 13-7 scoreline.

However, Acend won the final bout in Haven with a 13-7 scoreline and qualified for the Upper-Bracket Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Lower Round 2:

Team Liquid and G2 Esports were waiting for their Lower Round 2 bouts after the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Match 3: FunPlus Phoenix vs Team Liquid

After losing against Acend in the Upper-Bracket Semifinal, FunPlus Phoenix faced Team Liquid in the Lower Round 2 tie.

FunPlus put on a fantastic show as they secured a flawless win against Team Liquid to keep their tournament dream alive. The latter was defeated in both matches in Haven and Ascent with a 13-9 scoreline.

After this loss, Team Liquid's journey on the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 came to an end.

We've won versus @LiquidValorant and are still in the game! Such a tense and interesting day for the boys! We continue our #VCT Challengers Playoffs run tomorrow against the winner of @G2esports vs @FNATIC game. #FPXWIN #unitedinrivalry pic.twitter.com/S4glOYkCTi — FPX (@FPX_Esports) July 8, 2021

Match 4: Fnatic vs G2 Esports

G2 Esports secured another flawless victory against Fnatic to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 dream alive. G2 Esports won the first match in Icebox with a 13-9 scoreline.

However, fans witnessed a thrilling encounter in the second match in Haven. The contest ended with a 17-15 scoreline as G2 Esports bagged both the match and the tie after overtime.

Heartbreaker 💔



Competitions climbing in EU and despite some CLOSE battles, it wasn’t the performance we wanted.



We'll be back stronger than ever for Challengers 2 - you can count on that 🧡 #ALWAYSFNATIC pic.twitter.com/ruQmChRCrt — FNATIC (@FNATIC) July 8, 2021

Only 4 are teams left on the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 after day 2 of the competition.

Guild Esports, Acend, FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports fought well and have kept their ambitions from dying. These 4 teams will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Playoffs where they will fight for their place in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul