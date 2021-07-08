Team Liquid and G2 Esports avoid elimination on day 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 

Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 kicks off today as Team Liquid and G2 Esports barely survive elimination on day one of the campaign.

A total of 8 teams have qualified for the main event of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1. From here, only four teams will qualify for the Playoffs.

However, fans have witnessed a total of six matches on the first day of the campaign. All the matches were the best-of-three tie. Team BDS and Rix.GG Thunder were knocked out of the competition whereas all the other six teams kept their dream alive.

Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Day 1 Results

Upper-Bracket Quarterfinal

All eight teams started their journey with the Upper-Bracket Quarterfinal final.

Match 1: Team Liquid vs Fnatic

Team Liquid went up against Fnatic in the first match of the day. Fans were eagerly waiting to witness the matchup between the two finalists of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 2.

Fnatic won the first map on Breeze with a 13-11 scoreline. Team Liquid responded back by winning the second map on Bind by a 13-9 margin. However, Fnatic won the final map in Haven with a 13-10 scoreline and qualified for the Upper-Bracket Semifinal.

Match 2: Guild Esports vs Team BDS

Guild Esports faced Team BDS in the second match of the day. Team BDS started the series in a better way, winning the first map on Icebox with a 13-9 scoreline.

However, Guild Esports bounced back in the next two maps on Haven and Ascent, winning both maps with 13-11 and 13-7 scoreline respectively.

Match 3: G2 Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix completely dominated the 3rd match of the day against G2 Esports. They have secured a flawless win to qualify for the Upper-Bracket Semifinal of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1. FunPlux Phoenix won both maps on Icebox and Ascent with a 13-4 scoreline and G2 Esports into the Lower-Bracket.

Match 4: Acend vs Rix.GG Thunder

Acend also secured a flawless victory against Rix.GG Thunder to qualify for the Upper-Bracket Semifinal of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1. Acend won the first map on Bind with 13-6 scoreline followed by a 13-4 win on Ascent.

We take the second map against @RixGG_ for the win. GGWP boys!



Tomorrow we play @FPX_Esports - Always a fire match-up, catch you all there 🔥#RiseUp pic.twitter.com/J6gszu00E5 — Acend (@AcendClub) July 7, 2021

Lower Round 1

Losers of the first four matches of dropped down to the Lower Brackets of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Match 5: Team Liquid vs Team BDS

Team Liquid secured a flawless victory against Team BDS in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie. However, both maps were decided in overtime as Team Liquid bagged both matches with a 14-12 scoreline in Split and Haven. With this win, Team Liquid kept their dreams alive whereas Team BDS were knocked out of the competition.

DAMN, WE SURVIVE 2-0 vs @TeamBDS, GG's



Tomorrow 8pm vs Acend or FPX, winners qualify for EMEA playoffs! #LetsGoLiquid — Liquid ScreaM 🇲🇦 (@ScreaM_) July 7, 2021

Match 6: G2 Esports vs Rix.GG Thunder

G2 Esports also secured a flawless victory against Rix.GG Thunder in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie. They dominated both matches of the series on Bind and Breeze to eliminate Rix.GG Thunder. G2 Esports won the both matches with 13-7 and 13-9 scoreline respectively.

We take those pic.twitter.com/T0A6I9rzGK — G2 Esports (@G2esports) July 7, 2021

Only six teams are left after the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1. Out of these six, only four will make it to the Playoffs.

