G2 Esports vs Acend: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group B Week 4 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers returns tonight after a week's hiatus due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Only three matches will be played from the Week 4 fixtures, while the other games will be hosted later when the situation improves.

However, fans are looking forward to the clash between G2 Esports and Acend. The two teams will face each other tonight in a best-of-three series and try to snatch their second wins in the competition.

G2 Esports vs Acend: Who will win the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers match?

G2 Esports and Acend are two of the strongest teams in the competition, and the match between the two will surely be a treat to watch.

Prediction

Acend is undoubtedly the favorite to win the series tonight as G2 Esports will start the match with a map down against them after getting punished for using an in-game exploit in their last game against SuperMassive Blaze.

However, it will be interesting to see how G2 Esports responds in the remaining two maps in the series with players like Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas and Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas in the team.

Acend @AcendClub



Check it out: While you wait for our match, check out last week's COMMS video vs @supmassblaze Check it out: youtu.be/jqvynE74cAE While you wait for our match, check out last week's COMMS video vs @supmassblaze 🔥🔥🔥Check it out: youtu.be/jqvynE74cAE https://t.co/LoTT50wIHf

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other once, and Acend emerged victoriously.

Recent results

Both teams have been in decent form recently, winning four of their last five games in all competitions.

G2 Esports and Acend recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

G2 Esports

Johan Renbjörk "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Cañellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

Acend

Aleksander "Zeek" Zygmunt

Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Vlad "Kiles" Shvets

Santeri "Bonecold" Sassi

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the action between G2 Esports and Acend on the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 5 from 11.30 pm IST onwards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

