G2 Esports vs Anubis Gaming EMEA Last Chance Qualifier prediction, head to head, live stream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier is set to start today, October 10th. This December, fans will witness some thrilling encounters as the top EMEA sides compete for the final slot in the Valorant Champions 2021.

G2 Esports will take on Anubis Gaming in the inaugural match of the campaign. Both teams are ready to give their best to kick start their campaign on a higher note.

Who will have a better start in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

G2 Esports qualified for the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier as the top seed from the EMEA region. Meanwhile, Anubis Gaming qualified for the event by becoming the Strike Arabia Champions.

Head-to-head

It will be the first encounter between G2 Esports and Anubis Gaming in any major tournament. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead after today's tie.

Current matchup details

G2 Esports have won three out of their last five competitive matches. However, all those matches were played in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. They lost two matches in the previous month's Berlin Masters against Sentinels and Gambit Esports.

Whereas Anubis Gaming had a flawless run coming into EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. They have won all five matches in their last five competitive games.

G2 Esports and Anubis Gaming Head to Head and recent match details (Image via Vlr.gg)

Prediction

Based on the recent performance of both teams, it is very tough to predict who will emerge victorious today. However, with the players like Oscar "Mixwell" Cañellas Colocho, Žygimantas "Nukkye" Chmieliauskas in the team, G2 Esports is the favorite to win the tournament. Mixwell's experience will surely be a crucial part of G2 Esports's performance in the match.

Meanwhile, Anubis Gaming has all the potential to surprise any team in the tournament. Having players like Amr "Frost" Mohamed, Ayman "Tuna" Mosaad in the team, Anubis Gaming can turn the tie at any point in time. The Arabian side keeps making changes in their composition almost every time which helps them be unpredictable to the opponents.

Anubis Gaming @Anubis_eSports

(10-13) (13-4) (13-10) (18-16)وبكده نكون اتأهلنا لتصفيات الفرصة الأخيرة واللى من خلالها هيكون عندنا الفرصة إننا نشارك فى بطولة فالورانت العالمية "VCT"

#Valorant MENA CHAMPIONS !!الحمد لله فزنا على فريق RA'AD بنتيجة (1-3)(10-13) (13-4) (13-10) (18-16)وبكده نكون اتأهلنا لتصفيات الفرصة الأخيرة واللى من خلالها هيكون عندنا الفرصة إننا نشارك فى بطولة فالورانت العالمية "VCT" #GO_ANB MENA CHAMPIONS !!الحمد لله فزنا على فريق RA'AD بنتيجة (1-3)

(10-13) (13-4) (13-10) (18-16)وبكده نكون اتأهلنا لتصفيات الفرصة الأخيرة واللى من خلالها هيكون عندنا الفرصة إننا نشارك فى بطولة فالورانت العالمية "VCT"#GO_ANB

#Valorant https://t.co/USJjn2z3ZQ

However, G2 Esports is srey favorite to win the match. But Anubis Gaming is not much behind.

Livestream

Fans can enjoy the match between G2 Esports and Anubis Gaming in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 8:30 pm IST.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

