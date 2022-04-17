G2 Esports vs LOUD: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Upper Bracket Semifinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters will conclude its Upper Bracket Semifinals with a face-off between the two giants, G2 Esports and LOUD.

Hailing from two different continents, these teams are among the very best Valorant teams in the world and are competing against each other to stay in the international tournament.

After observing excellent performances from both the teams in the VCT Stage 1 Masters, it is hard to pick which team will manage to reach the Upper Bracket Final. However, to help readers get an idea of both the team’s past performances and potential, this article will be providing everything that is important to know about.

G2 Esports vs LOUD: Who will win the Upper Bracket Semifinals Match 2 of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

The VCT Stage 1 Masters Playoffs have been following a best out of three map rule and the same follows with his match. This means the team that secures two maps gets to go to the Upper Bracket Finals.

Predictions

All the teams that are currently present in the VCT Stage 1 Masters are all equally skilled and have given a great fight in every single match so far. G2 Esports and LOUD are two teams who have shown tremendous shows in their respective matches and are facing each other now.

While G2 Esports has Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas, LOUD has Erick "aspas" Santos, both of whom are high-skilled MVPs who have made game-changing plays in the past, which is something to look out for.

In terms of firepower, LOUD seems to have an upper hand as their fraggers seem to be in great shape and have barely missed spots that could cost the team. Which makes their chances of winning sightly higher if they can make aggressive plays well.

Overall, both the teams have equal chances of winning here. However, LOUD does seem to be in a better shape than G2 Esports and can maintain a 2-1 score-line.

Head-to-head

This is the first encounter both G2 Esports and LOUD will be having in the VCT Stage 1 Masters and both have never played against each other before this. With that said, fans will be up for a great showdown between the two and observe a different type of play happening between both.

Recent results

LOUD has remained undefeated in their last five matches against any team they have faced. G2 Esports is no different than the Brazillian team, however, their streak was broken by FunPlus Phoenix last month.

Potential lineup

G2 Esports:

Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

LOUD:

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Bryan “pANcada” Luna

Matias “saadhak” Delipetro

Felipe “Less” Basso

Erick “aspas” Santos

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs LOUD

To watch the last match of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Upper Bracket Semifinals, fans can head over to the Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch them face-off live on April 17 from 8 PM (April 18, 1.30 AM IST) onwards.

Note: This entire article was written based on the author’s views and opinions.

