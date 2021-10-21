Gen.G Esports vs Luminosity Gaming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA LCQ: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers will resume on 28 October 2021 after being temporarily paused during LAN.

While the LCQs of other regions like South America, APAC and EMEA have found their winners, North America is the only one left behind. Fans are eager to know the last team that will be making it to the Valorant Champions 2021.

With that being said, Gen.G Esports will face Luminosity Gaming in Lower Brackets Round 1, on 29 October 2021, 2021 at 00.30 IST.

Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers:

Gen.G Esports vs Luminosity Gaming

North America is one of the top regions in the Valorant esports scene. The LCQ will decide the final qualifier for the Champions, happening in December 2021. With that in mind, Gen.G Esports will have Luminosity Gaming against them in the Lower Brackets.

Head-to-head

It will be the first ever encounter of Gen.G Esports and Luminosity Gaming in the lower brackets. Suffice to say, it will be interesting to see which team adapts best to continue their journey on the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers.

Recent matchup details

Neither of the teams has performed well in their last five matches, as both barely clocked a victory. While Gen.G Esports was able to win one out of its last five matches, against Version1 in VCT North America Stage 3: Challengers 2, Luminosity are yet to register any victories.

Both teams, have previously lost to 100 Thieves and XSET in the Upper Brackets, respectively, and have ended up in the Lower Brackets of the VCT NA LCQ.

Neither can afford to slip up, and must win the Lower Bracket Round 1. However, the battle won't be easy.

Gen. G Esports vs Luminosity Gaming head to head and recent match details (Image via VLR.gg)

Predictions

Both Gen.G Esports and Luminosity Gaming are almost on par with one another. Coupled with that, they have registered just a single win between them. Thus, it will be tough to predict who has better chances of winning.

With both teams vying for a spot in the Valorant Champions 2021, this could go down the wire.

When and where to watch

The Lower Bracket tie between Gen.G Esports vs Luminosity Gaming will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 00.30 IST on 29 October 2021.

Rosters of Gen.G Esports and Luminosity Gaming for Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers

Gen.G Esports

Anthony "gMd" Guimond

Shawn "Shawn" O'Riley

Kenneth "koosta" Suen

Nicholas "NaturE" Garrison

Nolan "Temperature" Pepper

Luminosity Gaming

Also Read

Alex “aproto” Protopapas

Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond

Kaleb “moose” Jayne

Will “dazzLe” Loafman

Tanner “TiGG” Spanu

Fans can expect fireworks as both teams will put everything on the line to progress ahead.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the Lower Bracket Round 1 match of the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier? Gen.G Esports Luminosity Gaming 0 votes so far