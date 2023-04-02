Gen.G vs Detonation FocusMe - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Pacific League is the Asian leg of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023. It has ten participating teams from across the continent. The tournament kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will be played for eight weeks, with each team facing the other. This is the first Riot-organized Valorant tournament to be played in front of a live studio audience at the Sangam Colosseum in Seoul, South Korea.

The top three teams from VCT Pacific will have the opportunity to represent their region at the Valorant Masters 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. The second match on Day 2 of Week 2 will be played between the Korean squad, Gen.G, and Japan's Detonation FocusMe (DFM). Read on for more information about the series.

Gen.G vs DFM: Who will win in VCT Pacific League 2023?

Predictions

Gen.G looked dominant in their opening series against RRQ at VCT Pacific 2023. Their unusual compositions on Fracture seemed to work well for them, with their players looking comfortable in their respective roles.

Detonation FocusMe has built a squad comprising of the best talents from across Japan and Korea, signing xnfri (formerly from Northeption), Anthem and takej from REJECT, Seoldam from Crazy Racoon, and Reita from ZETA DIVISION. While the team has not seen much success yet, it looks promising. Coming into the tournament, they are relative underdogs but have the potential to cause an upset.

Gen.G have looked strong and will be looking to get ahead of the competition with two consecutive wins under their belt.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not yet played against each other in an official match.

Recent results

Gen.G faced LOUD at the VCT LOCK//IN, a series where they showed great resilience despite being outmatched. In their opening game in the Pacific League, though, they managed to dominate Rex Regum Qeon.

DFM faced Giants Gaming in Sao Paulo, where they lost 0-2. In Week 1 of the VCT Pacific 2023, they played against Paper Rex, where they lost on the first map but put up a strong fight in the second, losing to a couple of near-impossible clutches from d4v41.

Potential lineups

Gen.G

Kim "Meteor" Tae-O

Yu "TS" Tae-seok (IGL)

Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Yeom "eKo" Wang-ryong

Kim "Secret" Ha-jin

Ko "Sylvan" Young-su

Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

DetonatioN FocusMe

Seo "Suggest" Jae-young

Tomoki "xnfri" Mariya

Enomoto "Anthem" Yoshitaka (IGL)

Park "Seoldam" Sang-min

Shogo "takej" Takemori

Hirotaka "Melofovia" Okazaki (Coach)

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast in English on VCT Pacific's Twitch and YouTube channels. There will also be broadcasts in regional languages. Fans can also tune in to one of the many watch parties hosted by players and streamers from across the world.

Gen.G will play against Detonation FocusMe on April 2, 2023, at 5 am PST/5 pm IST/9 pm KST/JST.

Poll : Who do you think will win the match? Gen.G Detonation FocusMe 0 votes