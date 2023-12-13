Gen.G vs True Rippers - Valorant Convergence 2023: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Convergence is an OFF//SEASON VCT event from Riot Games that is being held in Bangalore, India. This Valorant competition will see a total of six teams battle it out for a prize pool of $50,000. Out of the eight, seven are invited teams, while the last remaining team is from the Closed Qualifier event that was held for India.

The teams will be divided into two groups of three. In the first stage, every team will go against the other in their respective groups, and only one team will qualify out of each. These two teams will then go against each other in a Grand Final Bo5 (Best-of-five) series to win it all. Day 1 of the event has two matches scheduled, and the first is between India's True Rippers and South Korea's Gen.G.

Gen.G vs True Rippers - Who will win the opening match of the Valorant Convergence 2023 event?

Predictions

Gen.G is a franchised team that competes in the Pacific region. They had some great performances in VCT 2023 but would fall just short of qualifying for the international events. For 2024, the team has made a significant amount of changes to their roster as they recruited renowned players like t3xture, Lakia and Munchkin.

True Rippers is a team that competes through the Challengers League set up for non-franchised teams. They had a difficult time keeping up with their competition in South Asia and were not able to qualify for the Ascension event. For 2024, they have also made changes to their roster by bringing in some of the experienced Indian pros like DEATHMAKER and hellff.

This matchup very heavily favors Gen.G as the team is filled with experienced pros who have competed at the highest stage of Valorant events.

Head-to-head

There is no record that proves their worth against each other, as the teams will be facing off for the first time.

Recent results

Gen.G's most recent match was against Team Secret in Champions Tour Pacific: Last Chance Qualifier, where they lost the Bo5 series by 1-3.

True Rippers' most recent face-off was against Reckoning Esports in Valorant Convergence 2023's Closed Qualifier for India, where they won their Bo5 series by 3-2.

Potential Lineups

Gen.G:

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kim "HSK" Hae-Seong (Coach)

True Rippers:

Philip " Aryu " Vergara (IGL)

" Vergara (IGL) Shravana " Techno " Kumar Sahoo

" Kumar Sahoo Nereus " d1srupt " Lico

" Lico Debanjan " DEATHMAKER " Das

" Das Sagnik "hellff" Roy

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. This series will take place on December 14 at 8:00 am CET/ 4:00 pm JST/ 12:30 pm IST/ 11:00 pm PDT.

