Giants Gaming vs BBL Esports- VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has been living up to expectations as it continues to provide some amazing matches. The Regular Season will see teams in the group stage where they compete against each other to finish in the top six and make it to the playoffs. These teams then have to make it to the top four in order to qualify for the VCT Masters Tokyo.

Week 3 Day 2 gave two quick matches. The first was between FUT Esports and KOI where FUT Esports continued their great performance by winning the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0. The next matchup was between Fnatic and Team Liquid, where the defending champions were able to maintain their status quo and continue their win streak by going 2-0 in the series.

Giants Gaming vs BBL Esports - Who will be victorious in this matchup at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Giants Gaming hasn't had the best time in the VCT EMEA League. Out of the three matches, they have managed to win only one so far. At VCT LOCK//IN, the team was able to win a match before getting eliminated.

BBL Esports is also along the same lines as Giants. The team hasn't performed so far. BBL Esports has lost all three matches thus putting them at the bottom of the table.

The matchup is expected to go in favor of Giants Gaming as they have looked better than BBL Esports at the EMEA League so far.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other once before at the G-Loot VALORANT Clash in November 2022. Giants Gaming won the BO3 series 2-0.

Recent results

Giants Gaming's recent match was against KOI in the EMEA league, where they won the BO3 series 2-0.

BBL Esports' last match was against NAVI in the same league where they lost the series 0-2.

Potential Lineups

BBL Esports

Ali " AsLanM4shadoW " Balta

" Balta Doğukan " QutionerX " Dural

" Dural Mehmet " Turko " Özen

" Özen Eren " Brave " Kasırga

" Kasırga İbrahim " SouhcNi " Sağır (IGL)

" Sağır (IGL) Berke "Vlad" Kantürk (Coach)

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Žygimantas " nukkye " Chmieliauskas

" Chmieliauskas Emir " rhyme " Muminovic (IGL)

" Muminovic (IGL) Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. An alternative is to tune into the watch parties by streamers and pro players. The matchup will be on Friday, April 14 at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 am IST.

