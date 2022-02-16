"Glitchflop": Valorant community mocks and criticizes upcoming Undercity skin bundle

It was recently revealed that the next gun bundle that Valorant players will get in the in-game shop will be a premium-tiered skinline titled Undercity. The bundle will consist of four gun skins, two melee skins and a number of card esthetics.

Although community reactions to premiere-tiered skins are usually joyous, this time, it seems like Rio Games has missed a beat.

Riot has been excellent with their unique intuitive skin designs that have delighted their global player base. Comprising bundles like Prime, Elderflame, and Glitchpop, among others, Valorant skin collection boasts a diverse range of esthetics.

Yet, their upcoming bundle has seemingly drawn a blank from players of the game.

Valorant players are not happy with the upcoming Undercity bundle

As reported by Mike on Twitter, Undercity is a premium-tiered skinline with an estimated total price of 7100 VP. The bundle has skins for Phantom, Classic, Judge, and Bulldog. Players will also have the option to dual-wield melee weapons - a knife and an axe.

Each gun skin will cost 1775 VP. The melee will go for 3550 VP and can be upgraded to Level 2. The skin has a cyberpunk-esque esthetic and showcases a mysterious figure who also appears in the Jett Takeover video.

Reactions to the report have been less than positive. People are calling the skin a rehash of the Glitchpop skinline, with the melee animation taken from the Tethered Realms pack. Commenting on the animation, Redditor THICC_Baguette stated in the aforementioned reddit post:

"The Axe also doesn't have its fold out animation anymore. Very disappointing; if you're gonna copy and reskin all the weapons, at least copy the animations properly too!"

Most players are disappointed with what they perceive as a "low effort" bundle with an expensive price tag. They found the dual-wield animation clumsy and poorly made. The same reddit user goes on to posit:

"Riot copied the Glitchpop models, didn't even bother to change the normal maps to suit the new skin concept (notice the electric wires still existing and just going nowhere), and threw a green screen on it."

"Then, to make sure the bundle will sell, added the dual wield melee so people will want to buy that and get matching weapon skins."

"And even the dual wield melee is cheaply made because they 1 to 1 copied the Tethered Realms anims, not even caring that there's clipping issues with the weapons!"

RecycleWhiz @JuiceyManJim @fawniwnl @ValorLeaks Literally just two existing models mashed Into one @fawniwnl @ValorLeaks Literally just two existing models mashed Into one

Zᴇᴚo 🇯🇵🍙 @HumbertoZero

Yeah, I know the game is free but this doesn't incentivize me to buy something and support the game. The skins are too expensive (and this is another greenscreen skin with re-used models, which is not wrong but it is at this price) @ValorLeaks Riot prices are so pro-consumer.... yeah right.Yeah, I know the game is free but this doesn't incentivize me to buy something and support the game. The skins are too expensive (and this is another greenscreen skin with re-used models, which is not wrong but it is at this price) @ValorLeaks Riot prices are so pro-consumer.... yeah right.Yeah, I know the game is free but this doesn't incentivize me to buy something and support the game. The skins are too expensive (and this is another greenscreen skin with re-used models, which is not wrong but it is at this price)

The Valorant community's reaction towards the Undercity bundle will be a tad worrisome for Riot. Earlier such bundles have been well-accepted among the players, but Undercity seems to have fallen well short.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee