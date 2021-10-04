Global Esports is not traveling to Thailand, might play the APAC Last Chance Qualifier from Chennai

Global Esports will not travel to Thailand to compete in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Global Esports' captain and IGL Bhavin "Hellranger" Kotwani and Akshay "Kappa" Sinkar have confirmed the same in their recent YouTube live streams.

The players of the team might travel to Chennai and can play from there to get a better ping while playing the matches on the Singapore server.

Global Esports can't travel to Thailand to play the APAC Last Chance Qualifier due to VISA issues:

Global Esports qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier after winning the Valorant Conquerors Championship last August. The team beat Velocity Gaming in the Grand Finals to take home the crown. After conquering the South Asian region, Global Esports got a chance to participate in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, which will be the final qualification tournament for the South Asian teams that wish to go for Valorant Champions 2021.

However, after Riot's confirmation of the tournament being hosted online, everyone was concerned about the ping difference, which will be a disadvantage for the South Asian teams.

A few days back, Global Esports CEO Rushindra Sinha had confirmed that the Global Esports' Valorant team would travel to Thailand, so that they can get a comparatively better ping in-game. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Global Esports failed to secure the VISA in time for traveling abroad.

Global Esports' captain Bhavin "Hellranger" Kotwani confirmed the same in his most recent live stream. Hellranger has said,

"We're not going to Thailand as there are some Visa issues. However, we're looking for some other places so that we can get a comparatively better ping than Mumbai."

As per some sources, Global Esports is planning to play the APAC Last Chance Qualifier from Chennai. The ping for Singapore servers from Chennai stays around 30-35. Talking about this, Hellranger has said,

"If we play on the Singapore server then it's fine from Chennai. But what if we need to play in some other servers like Tokyo or Korea?"

The APAC Last Chance Qualifier will start on 11 October and Global Esports will face Korea's Damwon Gaming to kick start its campaign. With just one week left for the tournament, it will be interesting to see from which location will the team finally decide to play the tournament.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

