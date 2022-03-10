Global Esports vs Griffin Esports: Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-ins prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Global Esports is ready to kick-start their campaign in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage 1 Challengers against Hong Kong's Griffin Esports tomorrow.

The two teams are bunched in the same group for the Play-ins and are ready to face each other in a best-of-three series in their first game in the competition. Both teams are determined to make a positive start in the tournament with a comprehensive win tomorrow.

Global Esports vs. Griffin Esports: Who will win their first game in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-ins?

Global Esports qualified for the APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins after finishing second in the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022. Griffin Esports was the runner-up of the Hong Kong & Taiwan Stage 1 Challengers.

Prediction:

Considering recent form in their respective performances, Global Esports has a higher chance of winning the series tomorrow. The Indian side also have the experience of competing in this tournament, which they did last year. This might give them an edge when it comes to steeling their nerves.

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar's aggressive playstyle, Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhary's support play, and their IGL Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani's brain will surely be an instrumental part in the game tomorrow.

However, Griffin Esports can also surprise Global Esports with their unpredictable gameplay. The Hong Kong side prefers to switch around their Agent compositions to confuse their opponents. With players like SiuFatBB and Attention in the team, Griffin Esports can turn the tables at any moment in the game.

Head-to-head:

The two teams are yet to face each other in any official tournament. It will be their first encounter on the server. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead in their head-to-head record after the match.

Recent Results:

Global Esports has won three of their last five games in all competitions. Both losses were at the hands of Velocity Gaming, who have already qualified for the APAC Stage 1 Challengers Group stage.

On the other hand, Griffin Esports has won just two of their last five games. Both of their wins were against Five Ace Esports in the Hong Kong & Taiwan Stage 1 Challengers.

Global Esports vs. Griffin Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

Global Esports

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Griffin Esports

Ace

Attention

Fung3

SiuFatBB

YRSelect

When and where to watch?

Valorant fans can watch the match between Global Esports and Griffin Esports in the APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 11 from 2 PM IST. South Asian Valorant fans can also enjoy the match with Hindi commentary on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

