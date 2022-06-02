Global Esports vs. Revenant Esports: AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Lower Bracket Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third day of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs is set to begin in the next few hours and fans are already excited for the matches to start, with today being the first elimination day of the event. Two teams will return home empty-handed at the end of the day, while the other two will keep their hopes alive for another day.

Fans have already witnessed four matches over the last two days. All the losing teams in these four matches will start their journey in the Lower Bracket tonight. As the margin of error is very low for every team, these matches are surely going to be exciting.

However, two more matches are lined up tonight in the SCS Playoffs. Velocity Gaming will take on Pakistan's Full Power Gaming in their first game tonight. Later on, Global Esports will go up against Revenant Esports immediately after.

Global Esports and Revenant Esports : Which team will stay in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs?

Global Esports and Revenant Esports will play a best-of-three series tonight in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs. The winner will qualify for the Lower Bracket Round 2 and keep their hopes alive in the competition, while the loser will be eliminated.

Prediction

Global Esports and Revenant Esports are two of the strongest teams in the event. However, only one of them will remain in the competition after today's game. Fans can definitely expect to see a nail-biting encounter between the two sides today.

Considering the current form of both teams, it is quite difficult to predict a clear winner between the two sides. However, Revenant Esports has already defeated Global Esports before in Phase 2. Hence, the team will definitely be confident ahead of the game and have a better chance of winning the series tonight.

However, Global Esports definitely knows how to learn from its mistakes. The team will surely try not to repeat the same mistakes against Revenant Esports. If the team is able to do so successfully, Global Esports could likely take this series.

Head-to-head

With a total of eleven previous meetings between the two sides, Global Esports has won nine times. However, Revenant Esports dominated Global Esports recently and also defeated them in the SCS Group Stage last week. Revenant will definitely be trying to repeat their success once again tonight.

Recent results

Both teams have struggled to perform at their fullest potential recently. Global Esports has won three of its last five games, while Revenant Esports has won only two of their last five matches.

Potential lineup

Global Esports:

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

Abhiru p "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Revenant Esports:

Saaransh "Whimp" Dang

Divyansh "Scarg0d" Jain

Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani

Arnav Jit "Logistaa" Kalra

Garvit "EmbeR" Nehra

Where to watch

South Asian Valorant fans can enjoy the knock-out tie between Global Esports and Revenant Esports in the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs live on the Skyesports YouTube and Rooter channels on June 2 from 08.30 pm IST.

