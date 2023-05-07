Global Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, livestream details, results, and more

VCT 2023: Pacific League started on March 25, 2023, and is currently in its seventh week. More than fifty games have been played so far in the tournament, showcasing some of the best Valorant esports action in the region to date. There are only two weeks left, including the much-anticipated Super Week. The spirits are high, and all teams are trying to pull out the last of their hidden strats to make it into the playoffs.

May 7, 2023, is the twentieth day of the tournament. The day will start with a faceoff between South Asian representatives Global Esports and Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) from Indonesia. Both teams are currently at two wins and four losses so far in the VCT Pacific League. This makes it a must-win situation for both if they want to stand a decent chance of making it into the playoffs stage. Here is everything you need to know about the game going into it.

Global Esports vs RRQ: Who will win the first match of Day 20 of VCT Pacific 2023?

VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific @vctpacific Our talent are divided once again for tonight's two matches. It just goes to show we're up for real treats of #VCTPacific VALORANT action later! Our talent are divided once again for tonight's two matches. It just goes to show we're up for real treats of #VCTPacific VALORANT action later! 🎉 https://t.co/clrebeMEJS

Predictions

Today's VCT Pacific series between Global Esports and RRQ will be extremely important for both teams' future in the tournament, especially their chances of making it into the playoffs.

From their choice of maps so far in the tournament, Haven is definitely on the cards, as both teams are good on it. Among other likely maps to be played in the series are Split and Pearl.

Both teams have also shown Lotus in recent games, so that is also a possibility. Icebox is also a map that the teams are good at. But with it gone, it is uncertain if either will pick Bind at this stage in the tournament.

Giveb Global Esports and RRQ are quite evenly matched with highly talented players on their rosters, and the game is bound to be close. However, with the form that the South Asian representatives have shown in the last two weeks of VCT Pacific, they appear to have a slight edge over their opponents.

Head-to-head

VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific @vctpacific



Make sure to watch RRQ and GE fight for playoffs contention tonight!



#VCTPacific These two teams' playoff chances are a lot slimmer now that we're closer to the end of League Play. A win today will keep them alive to stay making waves.Make sure to watch RRQ and GE fight for playoffs contention tonight! These two teams' playoff chances are a lot slimmer now that we're closer to the end of League Play. A win today will keep them alive to stay making waves. Make sure to watch RRQ and GE fight for playoffs contention tonight! #VCTPacific https://t.co/OBOyAFzXNM

The teams faced each other in APAC Challengers 2022, where RRQ came out on top. That being said, the squads were almost entirely different back then.

Recent results

Global Esports has recently started gaining momentum. After consecutive losses in the first three weeks of VCT Pacific, the team has managed to defeat Talon Esports and Gen.G while pushing Paper Rex close on a third map.

RRQ, on the other hand, looked quite sharp in Weeks 3 and 4, winning against Detonation FocusMe and Team Secret. Despite their loss against T1 in Week 5, the fact that they managed to take a map off of DRX in Week 6 and almost close the series out 2-0 before falling prey to a reverse sweep speaks volumes about their prowess.

Potential lineups

Global Esports @GlobalEsportsIn



We’re also having an IRL Watchparty of this match at Auro’s Kitchen and Bar, Hauz Khas, Delhi.

If you’re nearby, make sure you’re not missing out on this… Here’s more on the journey and backstory of the most influential and successful esports team from Indonesia - Rex Regum Qeon!We’re also having an IRL Watchparty of this match at Auro’s Kitchen and Bar, Hauz Khas, Delhi.If you’re nearby, make sure you’re not missing out on this… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Here’s more on the journey and backstory of the most influential and successful esports team from Indonesia - Rex Regum Qeon!We’re also having an IRL Watchparty of this match at Auro’s Kitchen and Bar, Hauz Khas, Delhi.If you’re nearby, make sure you’re not missing out on this… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Diue0PSt3L

Global Esports

Jordan " AYRIN " He (IGL)

" He (IGL) Park " Bazzi " Jun-ki

" Jun-ki Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Ganesh " SkRossi " Gangadhar

" Gangadhar Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury

" Choudhury Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha

Nugraha Hong "Eraser" Chang-pyo (Head Coach)

RRQ

David "xffero" Monangin (IGL)

Monangin (IGL) Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

Rahmad Enroll Jule "EJAY" Delfin

Delfin Emmanuel "Emman" Morales

Morales James "2ge" Goopio

Goopio Hagai "Lmemore" Yesyurun

Yesyurun Marthinus "Ewok" Walt (Head Coach)

Where to watch

The match will be livestreamed with English commentary on VCT Pacific League's official Twitch and YouTube channels. For commentary in regional languages such as Korean, Hindi, Japanese, and so on, you can tune into either the official broadcasts in these languages or one of the many watch parties set to be hosted by streamers from across the world.

Global Esports will take on RRQ on May 7, 2023, at 1 am PDT/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST/JST.

Results

Note: This section will be updated after the match is completed.

Poll : Who do you think will win the match? Global Eports Rex Regum Qeon 0 votes