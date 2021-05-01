Global Esports wins the Yuvin Community Cup Valorant Tournament

Global Esports has won the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament by defeating Samurai Esports in the Grand Final.

Global Esports is arguably the best Valorant roster in India, and they proved it once again by winning the 3rd season of the Yuvin Community Cup Valorant Tournament. Global Esports hasn’t lost a single round throughout the tournament and continued its streak by winning 3 rounds back to back to win the tournament.

Global Esports faced off against Samurai Esports in the best-of-five Grand Final of the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament.

Global Esports vs Samurai Esports Yuvin Community Cup Valorant Tournament Grand Final

In the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament, Global Esports have remained undefeated against every opponent. On the other hand, Samurai Esports made a comeback in the lower brackets, after forfeiting the match against Team Mahi. Samurai Esports even defeated Team Mahi in the Lower Bracket final, before facing Global Esports in the Grand Final.

The Final battleground for the Champion's Crown is tugging between Global Esports vs Samurai Esports in the BO5 Match today at 5:00PM.



Sponsored By: @OnnPremiumWear & RW Promotion

Streaming Partner: @booyahindia#Valorant #ONN pic.twitter.com/hW2w81mMUe — Yuvin Esports (@YuvinEsports) April 30, 2021

The Global Esports roster:

HellrangeR

KappA

Lightningfast

skillZ

SkRossi

Samurai roster:

Blackhawk

Harshhh

Psy

Rexy

Whimp

Maps selected for the best of the five series:

Ascent

Split

Haven

Icebox

Bind

Map 1 Ascent

Samurai Esports kicked off the first map with a couple of wins as the attackers. However, Global Esports soon got their groove back and went on to dominate the entire first half with a lead of 9-3. They continued their winning streak in the second half, and took the required 4 rounds back-to-back, without letting Samurai win a single round in the second half. The final score was 13-3.

Global Esports 1-0 Samurai Esports

Map 2 Split

Global Esports continued their domination into the second map and took the first half by a score of 8-4 as defenders. Even though Samurai Esports game a strong competition in the second half, the early lead led to Global Esports winning the match.Final score 13-8.

Global Esports 2-0 Samurai Esports

Map 3 Haven

The third map started off strong for Samurai Esports. They took 7 of the 12 rounds in the first half and continued strong performance throughout. The match went into overtime as both teams won 12 rounds. Ultimately Global Esports took the match by a final score of 14-12.

Global Esports 3-0 Samurai Esports

We have our winners! Unrivaled @GlobalEsportsIn are your Champions of the Yuvin community Cup Season 3!



Congratulations to Global Esports along with The runner ups - Samurai Esports, 2nd Runner ups - Team Mahi, and lastly Orgless boomers for being at the 4th Position! pic.twitter.com/Mfuy4sPaKh — Yuvin Esports (@YuvinEsports) April 30, 2021

With Global Esports winning three of the maps, the Map 4 Icebox and Map 5 Bind were foregone. Global Esports once again proved their capabilities by winning the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament.