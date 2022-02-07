God Particles vs Velocity Gaming: Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 grand final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It all comes down to one final fight between God Particles and Velocity Gaming in the grand final of Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2 today.

The two teams will face each other in a best-of-five series to secure their ticket to the main event. The losing team will get another chance to try their luck in the Wildcard Qualifier, from which the top two teams will qualify for the VCC 2022 main event.

Who will be the second Indian team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship main event?

Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 ended in style with Enigma Gaming becoming the first team to qualify for the main event. This time, either God Particles or Velocity Gaming will join them in the next phase of the competition.

God Particles took down Global Esports in the semi-finals with a 2-1 scoreline and reached the grand final. Meanwhile, Velocity gaming defeated True Rippers in the semi-finals and are ready to face God Particle to secure their slot in the grand final.

Prediction

It is quite difficult to predict a clear favorite between God Particles and Velocity Gaming as both sides have been in excellent form recently. However, judging by the past matches, Velocity Gaming will likely have the upperhand against their rival. With experienced players like Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das, Sagnik "hellff" Roy, and Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant on the team, Velocity Gaming knows how to take the game in their favor.

On the other hand, God Particles has left all Indian Valorant fans in wonder with their aggressive and dominant performance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship. After taking down defending champion Global Esports, God Particles could very likely pull off another miracle today. With players like Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani, Divyansh "Scarg0d" Jain, and Logistaa on the team, they have a great chance of winning as well.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other six times in the past and Velocity Gaming kept a perfect record by winning all six clashes.

Recent results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. They have both won four of their last five games in all competitions.

God Particles and Velocity Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

God Particles:

Shivam "sh1vy" Ajmani

Divyansh "Scarg0d" Jain

Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani

Logistaa

EmbeR

Velocity Gaming:

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

"Vibhor" Vaid

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the action between God Particles and Velocity Gaming in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2 grand final live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on 7 February from 5:00 pm IST.

