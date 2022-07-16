Guild Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Lower Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It's time for the first elimination day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. Two teams will be eliminated from the event at the end of the day and will return home empty-handed.

The Playoffs began last Thursday, and all eight qualified teams have already played their first game in the knock-out stage. A total of four matches have been played over the last two days. All four losing teams are currently in the Lower Bracket and will be fighting for survival by looking to win every game during this part of the competition.

Fans will witness two back-to-back matches tonight in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. The losers of both games will bid goodbye to the stage tonight, whereas the winning teams will keep their hopes alive for another day. Guild Esports will take on FunPlus Phoenix in the first game of the day, and one of the EMEA teams will be knocked out of the competition tonight.

Guild Esports and FunPlus Phoenix: Who will stay in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs after tonight?

Guild Esports lost their first game in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs against Paper Rex. The APAC champions defeated the EMEA powerhouse with a 2-0 scoreline to kick-start their campaign.

Meanwhile, FunPlus Phoenix was defeated by their EMEA rival Fnatic in their first game of the Playoffs. The EMEA champions outclassed FPX with a 2-0 scoreline to send them to Lower Bracket.

Prediction

It's not easy to predict a clear winner when both teams have been on an equal footing in recent games. However, the pressure of elimination will be a bigger factor in today's game, and the team that is able to calm their nerves will have a bigger chance of winning the series tonight.

FunPlus Phoenix has a better record against Guild Esports and is the favorite in today's game as well. Moreover, their star player SUYGETSU is expected to make his debut in today's game. This will surely boost the confidence of the team.

Head-to-heads

Both teams are from the EMEA region and have played against each other several times in the past. However, FunPlus Phoenix has the upper hand in this rivalry, winning three of their five previous meetings. Guild Esports will certainly try to improve their record by winning the game tonight.

Recent results

Both teams have struggled to perform to their fullest potential recently. Both have won just two of their last five games in all competitions. It will be interesting to see who improves their record and avoids elimination by winning the game tonight.

Potential lineup

Guild Esports:

Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee

Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero

Russel “Russ” Mendes

Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the elimination series between the two EMEA rivals, Guild Esports and FunPlus Phoenix, in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. The series will go live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 8.30 pm IST/5.00 pm CET on July 16, 2022.

