Guild Esports vs M3 Champions: VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group B Week 1 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It is the final day of Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage's Week 1. Four more teams will kick-start their campaign tonight.

Guild Esports and M3 Champions will be facing each other in the first game of the day. Both teams are drawn in Group B and are looking to get a solid start to the competition with a win tonight.

Guild Esports and M3 Champions: Who will start its VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers campaign with a win?

Guild Esports and M3 Champions will play a best-of-three series tonight to start their journey in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the clash between the two giants.

Predictions

Considering the current form of both teams, M3 Champions has a higher chance of sealing the tie tonight. The tactical prowess of the team is undoubtedly one of the best in the region. The patient and composed gameplay of M3 Champions can be beneficial in today's series.

Guild Esports has struggled to perform to its full potential in its recent games. After a solid start to the game in the Stage 1 Challengers, the team lost its momentum and ended up finishing in 5th-6th place in the campaign. This time, Guild Esports will surely try to change their fortune and will definitely try to make a statement by defeating M3 Champions in the very first game tonight.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other three times in the past and M3 Champions has won all three of the matches.

Recent results

Both teams have struggled to perform at their fullest potential recently. Guild Esport has won just one of its last five games whereas M3 Champions has won three.

Guild Esports and M3 Champions' head-to-head and recent results (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Guild Esports:

Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee

Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson

Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero

Russel “Russ” Mendes

Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko

M3 Champions:

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the exciting action between Guild Esports and M3 Champions in the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 7.30 PM IST onwards on May 15.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? Guild Esports M3 Champions 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan