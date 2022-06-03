“Happy birthday, Valorant!”: Community celebrates Riot’s shooter turning 2

Valorant, the beloved 5v5 tactical shooter made by Riot Games, turns two today. The game has been a breath of fresh air for players who have been looking for something similar to CS:GO but not the same game.

Riot Games successfully made another clone with just enough difference to make the community fall in love with their creation. Around one million players log in to play this fantastic shooter every day. This amount of dedication shows the community's love towards the game Riot has made.

Although it has its ups and downs, Valorant has made its mark on the industry.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Somebody blow out the candles so we can queue back up. VALORANT just turned two. Somebody blow out the candles so we can queue back up. VALORANT just turned two. https://t.co/M4zrAFmayc

Fans all over the world are rejoicing and celebrating the game's second birthday. The game is thriving, and fans are showing positive reactions all over social media.

There is no denying that the production team has been working hard on the game's growth from every aspect, and even after two years since its release, Valorant is getting all the love and support it needs from the fan base.

Valorant community reacts as their favorite 5v5 tactical shooter turns two this year

Players share how long they have been playing the game. The post from Riot Games also evokes curiosity, as the image posted by Riot could also mean something significant from the game's lore. In any case, more Episodes are to come in the way of fans.

BoltTheWagon @BoltTheWagon



(Also does this image mean something lore significant?) @PlayVALORANT HAPPY BIRTHDAY VALORANT! BEEN PLAYING SINCE CLOSED BETA AND HAVE LOVED THE GAME SINCE!!(Also does this image mean something lore significant?) @PlayVALORANT HAPPY BIRTHDAY VALORANT! BEEN PLAYING SINCE CLOSED BETA AND HAVE LOVED THE GAME SINCE!!(Also does this image mean something lore significant?)

While some players have joined the game mid-journey, few have been veterans since the dawn of the game's existence, and it is clear that the community loves their favorite FPS shooter.

Tekkaa @FXXIFR @PlayVALORANT now release a free butterfly knife @PlayVALORANT now release a free butterfly knife

A few of the reactions were sarcastic and funny, yet they still showed up to wish Valorant.

Cranx🧃 @YoCranx happy birthday Valorant! 🥳 @PlayVALORANT Been here since day onehappy birthday Valorant! 🥳 @PlayVALORANT Been here since day one ❤️ happy birthday Valorant! 🥳 🎉

Certain community members are proud that they have stuck around since day one of the game. It shows the love and support the game needs to thrive and easily become one of the best tactical shooters ever.

Riot hasn't officially announced anything in-game for the second birthday as of writing this, but players are excited to see if the developers will show some attention to this matter.

As the tweet for the celebrations dropped, few players were also there for Riot Games' mobile version of the popular 5v5 shooter. Like Apex Legends, few members from the fan base are hoping to get a mobile version of the game, and there is no doubt players of any kind, regardless of what system they game on, are attracted to this ability-based shooter.

Riot is yet to confirm any such version, although it did announce a free Pride Bundle. Fans can expect a small Event-pass as they did last year when Valorant turned one. In any case, nothing of this sort has been announced yet.

🐸✨max✨🐸 @MaxxMazz3 @PlayVALORANT Congrats Valorant! Can’t wait for the many years ahead of us! @PlayVALORANT Congrats Valorant! Can’t wait for the many years ahead of us! ❤️

The community is at its best when united, from raging in-game to tilting, from queue dodging to a 10-game losing streak. No matter how much players get shaken up by the game, they keep coming back up.

The comments and replies mainly were positive regarding the news of their favorite multiplayer shooter turning two.

