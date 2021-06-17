Valorant Devs visit community questions regarding YR1 Event Pass in the latest Q&A

As Valorant completed its first year since release, Riot introduced the Year One (YR1) Events in order to celebrate its birthday.

"Join a month long party to celebrate our birthday with VALORANT YR1 events."



Valorant came out of its open-beta stage back on June 2nd, last year. Since then, the game has come a long way. Valorant, the new tactical shooter title of Riot Games, has amassed 14 million active daily players from different gaming communities around the world.

With the upcoming Episode 3 patch update on Valorant, Riot intends to introduce a celebratory Year One (YR1) Event Pass to commemorate Valorant’s one-year anniversary. The YR1 Event Pass will be available to players from June 23rd to July 6th.

Valorant Dev Q&A

Since the announcement of the YR1 Events back on June 3rd, the Valorant community has been begging the developers to answer some of the most sought-after questions. As per Riot’s announcement, The YR1 Events will bring several new features such as the Community Battlepass, YR1 Event pass, player cards, etc.

The YR1 Event Pass will be free of cost for each and every Valorant player. Just by grinding, they can unlock the various rewards featured in this special battlepass.

When the Valorant community approached the Valorant developers regarding their questions, some of the questions were even answered.

Two of the most important questions, among others, were:

The design goals behind the YR1 Event Pass.

Riot’s source of inspiration for the rewards of YR1 Event Pass.

The Art Lead of the Valorant developer team, Sean Marino, addressed the design goal while making the YR1 Event Pass.

Here's what he had to say:

"Our main goal with the YR1 Event Pass was to offer players free content that commemorates and celebrates Valorant’s 1st birthday. We can’t believe it’s been one year since Valorant launched, and we’re so grateful that players have joined us on this journey so far."

Preeti Khanolkar, Senior Producer of Valorant, explained how their source of inspiration was just minimal features of Valorant that the community loved previously.

Here's what she had to say:

"We were inspired by how much players love some of the exclusive Closed Beta content, like the Beta Watch Card and the V1.0 Title. We thought it would be fun to feature Jett doing something low-key, so we designed the YearOne Card as if Jett were baking a cake in her kitchen and also made one of the slices of cake into a gun buddy!"

As for the different exclusive YR1 Event Pass rewards, she said,

"The third Episode card featuring KAY/O and several other Agents is available in this pass, so you can complete your set. If you’re wondering why we added Radianite Points, it’s because the final free tier in the Episode 3 Act 1 Battlepass is the Jigsaw Ghost. Each Variant for the Jigsaw Ghost has a different Agent, and we wanted players to be able to choose their favorite between Yoru, Skye, Astra, and Killjoy."

