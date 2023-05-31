hazed Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

James "hazed" Cobb is a professional Valorant player hailing from the United States of America. He has competed in multiple events associated with first-person-shooter games like Counter-Strike, Counter-Strike: Source, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Throughout his career, he has represented esteemed teams such as mouseSpaz, Denial eSports, and Counter Logic Gaming.
Born on May 22, 1989, hazed moved away from the CS:GO scene to pursue a career in Valorant. In this endeavor, he initially joined the renowned esports organization TSM (Team SoloMid). However, he is currently a free agent, seeking new opportunities in the competitive gaming realm.
What Valorant settings does hazed use?
During his tenure with TSM, hazed showcased his skills on Valorant's virtual battlefield. Later on, he joined 99 Strength to continue his journey in this game's competitive scene. As of their most recent match against BTR on May 25, 2023, hazed has been an integral part of the team.
In his competitive gaming career so far, hazed has accumulated a substantial amount of money, which currently stands at $36,946.43. This figure reflects his consistent performances and contributions to his teams' success. Here are hazed's Valorant settings, along with the gear he uses to play this title:
Note: hazed's settings have been collected from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.35
- eDPI: 280
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): G
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
PC Specs
- Intel Core i7-8700K
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080
As a professional Valorant player, hazed continues to captivate audiences with his skillful gameplay. Fans eagerly await his next venture as he seeks to leave a lasting impact on the esports scene.