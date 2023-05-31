hazed Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

James "hazed" Cobb is a professional Valorant player hailing from the United States of America. He has competed in multiple events associated with first-person-shooter games like Counter-Strike, Counter-Strike: Source, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Throughout his career, he has represented esteemed teams such as mouseSpaz, Denial eSports, and Counter Logic Gaming.

Born on May 22, 1989, hazed moved away from the CS:GO scene to pursue a career in Valorant. In this endeavor, he initially joined the renowned esports organization TSM (Team SoloMid). However, he is currently a free agent, seeking new opportunities in the competitive gaming realm.

What Valorant settings does hazed use?

During his tenure with TSM, hazed showcased his skills on Valorant's virtual battlefield. Later on, he joined 99 Strength to continue his journey in this game's competitive scene. As of their most recent match against BTR on May 25, 2023, hazed has been an integral part of the team.

In his competitive gaming career so far, hazed has accumulated a substantial amount of money, which currently stands at $36,946.43. This figure reflects his consistent performances and contributions to his teams' success. Here are hazed's Valorant settings, along with the gear he uses to play this title:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.35

eDPI: 280

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): G

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

PC Specs

Intel Core i7-8700K

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

As a professional Valorant player, hazed continues to captivate audiences with his skillful gameplay. Fans eagerly await his next venture as he seeks to leave a lasting impact on the esports scene.

