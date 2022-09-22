Why TSM won’t disband their Valorant roster after latest VCT franchising snub

TSM is an influential organization in the North American region. However, TSM was not on the list of the 10 teams selected for the Valorant Partnership Program despite their active presence in the game and community since the release. TSM recently announced that they will not be quitting the Valorant esports scene.

Valorant Champions Tour has taken a turn in the method of operation. Riot Games has announced that Valorant's future is to be decided by franchising and officially announced a list of 30 teams that are selected as the first partners in the whole world.

The Americas region had 10 slots like the other regions, and the names of the final list were: SENTINELS, 100 THIEVES, CLOUD9, NRG, EVIL GENIUSES, FURIA, LOUD, MIBR, KRÜ ESPORTS, and LEVIATÁN.

TSM will continue growing its presence in Valorant

TSM FTX @TSM An update on VALORANT franchising and the future. An update on VALORANT franchising and the future. https://t.co/VuNwC97wL3

Riot has maintained strict interviewing and selection procedures for the teams they selected to partner with for the first list of franchising. Multiple top names were not selected for the list and seemed to be quitting.

TSM had something else to say. They tweeted a video with @KallasDominic stating that they had worked hard to get their name listed for the franchising. He assured the fans that there was no lacking at TSM`s end.

He thanked all TSM supporters and partners who have helped them throughout the journey since it started three years ago in Valorant. TSM has no plans to turn away from Riot`s popular FPS esports title or show their backs to the supporters in the community.

TSM FTX Dominic @KallasDominic @TSM Today's news was hard. That being said TSM will still be involved with VALORANT. Thank you to everyone who cheered for our players on any of our three teams over the last three years. There were a lot of deserving teams left out. Congrats to all the selected teams. @TSM Today's news was hard. That being said TSM will still be involved with VALORANT. Thank you to everyone who cheered for our players on any of our three teams over the last three years. There were a lot of deserving teams left out. Congrats to all the selected teams.

@KallasDominic announced that TSM would continue with the game even though they were not selected for the franchising program. TSM will ultimately support their roster while offering competitive players their salaries.

He further stated that TSM has been a partner with Riot since 2013 and that it is one of the very few profitable esports organizations. TSM will not be quitting just yet and has shown a strong moral compass and fighting spirit.

Riot Games did hint at new franchising spots opening up as the season progresses, and TSM could be aiming to secure one of those spots. With many teams disbanding their Valorant rosters, it does become an easier race to win with fewer competitors.

The video concludes with @KallasDominic thanking their partners, players, and supporters, after which he congratulates the teams that qualified for franchising and wishes them luck for their journey ahead.

It will be an exciting scene to watch with the rise of new tier-2 teams with the beginning of VCT 2023 next year. The journey will be long and harsh for these teams, but they will ultimately fight for the glory of performing on the world stage.

