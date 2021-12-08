Holiday special Snowfall weapon skin bundle is headed to Valorant

A new weapon skin bundle has been datamined in Valorant. Called Snowfall, the winter-themed weapon skin bundle follows in the footsteps of Winterwaunderland and is a special addition to celebrating the holiday season.

Over the last year and a half, Valorant has grown to be one of the most popular first-person competitive shooter titles. The game seamlessly blends in tactical ability gameplay with skillful weapon gunplay to provide an easy to learn and hard to master experience.

The newly datamined Snowfall skin has been added to the game with patch 3.12 and will most likely be available to buy soon.

Snowfall bundle celebrates the holiday season in Valorant

One of the most interesting aspects of Valorant is its amazing selection of weapon skins. The diverse collections range from dragon-themed like Elderflame to steampunk like Magepunk to second world war era arsenal inspired Infantry.

Currently, the Champions 2021 weapon skin bundle, which celebrates the ongoing Valorant Champions 2021, is on sale in the in-game store. With Valorant Champions 2021 concluding on December 12, the Snowfall bundle could be on sale by the following patch cycle.

The Snowfall Bundle consists of the following weapon skins,

Snowfall Ares

Snowfall Phantom

Snowfall Judge

Snowfall Classic

Snowfall Wand (Melee)

Snowfall gun buddy

The collection is similar to last year’s Winderwunderland weapon skin bundle and is expected to be in a similar price tier.

Upon discovering this weapon skin bundle, the community seems unimpressed and harbors disappointment. Many players quickly pointed out similar snow and glass-like design to that of Winterwaunderland. However, Winterwaunderland had an amazing feature where the skin lit up based on the light condition. It is to be seen if Snowfall has a similar feature.

The estimated price of the Snowfall weapon skin bundle and that of individual skins could be,

Snowfall Ares - 1275 VP

Snowfall Phantom - 1275 VP

Snowfall Judge - 1275 VP

Snowfall Classic - 1275 VP

Snowfall Wand - 2550 VP

The Snowfall weapon skin bundle is expected to launch on December 15 and be in the price range of a Deluxe skin.

