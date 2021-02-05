House of Esports announce “Battle of Agents” Valorant tournament in association with Immortals India

The Valorant esports scene in India has seen some significant growth over the last couple of months.

Tournament hosts like Skyesports, The Esports Club, and AORUS, have done a tremendous job in helping Riots’ shooter gain the amount of popularity that it has in such a short amount of time.

House of Esports will be joining their ranks really soon, as they have finally announced their entry into the scene with their Battle of Agents Valorant tournament.

The competition will be hosted in association with Immortals India, and it boasts a massive prize pool of INR 1,00,000, which is to be divided among the winners and participants.

Immortals India is an emerging esports organization who are made by a team of gamers looking to make a splash in the Indian esports landscape.

So, when talking about the org's entry into the Indian Valorant scene, Jitesh Kharat, CEO & Founder of Immortals India Gaming Enterprise, said,

“We plan on making this tournament in a way for many teams to emerge and make a name for themselves by showing off their skills at a competitive level and along with this we also believe this will blow up the Valorant scenario even more than it already has in India”

House of Esports “Battle of Agents” Valorant tournament registration and schedule

The registration for the House of Esports “Battle of Agents” Valorant tournament starts today, on the 5th of February 2020, and up to 128 teams will be able to register themselves for the competition.

The registrations will be closing on the 11th, when the tournament officially kicks off, with the grand finals being held on the 27th.

The lower brackets of the Battle of Agents will be hosted in a best-of-one format. Only during the Semi-finals and Grand finals, will fans get to see the top teams going head to head in best-of-3s.