How to appear offline in Valorant using Deceive (2023)

Valorant is turning out to be one of the top multiplayer FPS (First Person Shooter) titles in the online multiplayer genre. The game has successfully provided some of the best gunplay, amazing weapon skins, and cosmetics to its loyal player base.

Being one of the top FPS titles, it boasts a large number of players who grind in the competitive mode to achieve the highest rank possible. In Valorant, players can choose to play as a five-stack, three-stack, duos, or in solo queue. Although playing with friends is always fun, there may be times when a player might just want to avoid someone from their friends list.

High-ranked players might consider appearing offline to avoid being queue sniped. Queue sniping is when a player from your friends list queues at the same time as you to end up in the same match. Generally, this is done for harmless fun or to throw the game and make you lose. Nevertheless, this article will elaborate on how to appear offline using an external application called Deceive.

How you can avoid party invites by appearing offline in Valorant

Every multiplayer game has a 'status' attached to each of its players, with Valorant having three different types of statuses. Presently, these are Available, Away, and Offline. The 'Available' status means that the player's online in the game and is available for party invites or requests. The 'Away' status indicates that the player has the game launched, but is away or AFK (Away From Keyboard). Finally, the 'Offline' status denotes that the player is currently offline and hasn't launched the game.

Unfortunately, Valorant doesn't have any official means to appear offline in the shooter game yet. Using a third-party external application is currently the only way to appear offline, and the best application for that purpose is Deceive.

How to use the Deceive application

Deceive is an application that helps its players' status show up as 'Offline' even if they're online in the game. Given below are the steps that must be taken to use Deceive effectively:

Download Deceive from 'GitHub/mole zwiebel/Deceive/releases.' Look for the Assets section on the page and click on Deceive.exe to begin the download process. Once it's downloaded, you can pin Deceive on the 'Start' bar You must then click on the Deceive application after accessing the Start bar. Although Deceive will be running in the background. However, make sure that Valorant is closed. Now, open up Valorant and you should appear offline. To confirm this, you will see 'Deceive Active' in your friends list.

It should be mentioned that using Deceive could potentially lead to an in-game ban in the future. This is because Deceive is a third-party application, and Valorant's developers are constantly releasing patches and updating the game to detect third-party software being used by players.

In terms of security, Deceive has encountered no viruses so far, and has proven to be of great use to numerous players. One can only hope that developers some day decide to officially include a feature like this in the game, however the chances for that are slim to none.

