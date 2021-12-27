How can Valorant players check the in-game store online?

Riot has done an excellent job in creating cosmetic skins and bundles for Valorant players to enjoy. 2021 has seen a number of collaborations with artists like Zedd and with events in other games of Riot that have produced unique and vibrant skins.

These weapon skins are available first as a bundle upon release in the in-game shop and then later as randomly shuffled items in the store. Players can buy these skins with Valorant's in-game credit called Valorant Points (VP).

It is difficult to keep track of which item has shown up on the daily offers in the store without opening the game. This article points out a way for players to do it through an online site.

Disclaimer: This is a third-party website and not authorized by Riot. While a trusted website by the community, players are still advised to be careful when submitting their account information.

How can players check their Valorant store online?

The in-game Valorant store can be accessed by players after launching the game and clicking on the 'Store' tab. The store prominently showcases the featured bundle, which as of now, is the Snowfall collection. Along with that, there are four other cosmetic skins up for grabs.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Style on your enemies with the new Origin Skin Line from the in-game store. Style on your enemies with the new Origin Skin Line from the in-game store. https://t.co/Xtk4zrSi3z

The weapon skins in the shop are shuffled periodically. The bundles expire after a set time, and the four cosmetics are available for 24 hours before being re-shuffled. Players can now keep tabs on what is on offer without having to go into Valorant.

Here's how to check the in-game store online:

Step 1 - Visit Valorant Store Checker.

Login Screen (Image via Valorant Store Checker)

Step 2 - Enter your Riot ID and Password. Further, you need to select your region.

In-game store (Image via Valorant Store Checker)

Step 3 - Upon logging in, you can check your Valorant store on the screen.

The website also has the option of a passwordless login and provides a detailed tutorial on how to do it. To actually procure the skins, players have to launch the game and buy the items with Valorant Points.

