How to convert Valorant sensitivity to Fortnite

Valorant has been out for more than two years, and its journey to the top hasn't been easy. The game has managed to stay at the top, but the journey there hasn't been easy. One of the biggest reasons for that is the competition. It has been competing against other quality video game shooters like CS:GO, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and recently, Overwatch 2.

In the world of battle royale titles, Fortnite has proven itself to be one of the more popular games even five years after its release. It continues to have a massive player base and huge viewership on Twitch and YouTube.

Fortnite offers its players a lot of cool cosmetics like weapon skins and character skins from popular movies, video games, anime franchises, etc. It also introduces some very fun gameplay mechanics from time to time. However, Fortnite is one of the most challenging games in the genre.

Fortnite has a very high skill ceiling, not due to its aim but rather its building aspect. Here's where mouse sensitivity comes into play. Having a suitable mouse sensitivity can lead to grasping the mechanical skill of aim quicker and, in the case of Fortnite, even help towards the building part of the game.

Valorant players who wish to try out Fortnite on PC can stick to their preferred sensitivity settings to learn the new mechanics more easily.

Using Valorant sensitivity settings in Fortnite

It is now straightforward to convert sensitivity settings into Fortnite. The process is a simple multiplication process. First, players need to know their exact sensitivity in Valorant, which can be found by going to Settings and then to the General tab.

Under the Mouse section, players can see their exact sensitivity. You have to multiply that number by 12.6, and the players will have their Fortnite sensitivity.

In-game sensitivity settings for Valorant can be found under the Mouse section (Image via settings section)

Detailed steps to covert Valorant sensitivity into Fortnite using a website

This is another, even more, straightforward process. After locating the Valorant sensitivity, players can go to the website name of AIMING.PRO. Here, you need to follow a certain number of steps which are as follows:

Click on the link given above to go to the website On the website, click on the box below 'Convert from.' A list of games should appear. Select Valorant here Write the exact sensitivity for it below 'sensitivity' Click on the other box on the right side below 'Covert to.' A list of games will appear. Select Fortnite here After selecting Fortnite, the box below should display the equivalent sensitivity for Fortnite

How the website looks like (Image via AIMING.PRO)

Things to keep in mind while converting from one game's sensitivity to another

DPI (dots per inch) is something that players must keep in mind, as most gaming mice today have changeable DPI settings. The conversion process will only be successful and valuable for the player if the DPI for both games is the same.

While achieving the preferred sensitivity settings may be simple, that does not mean the player can instantly become a master in the game, especially in a game like Fortnite that keeps introducing new mechanics now and then. Players must keep all other mechanics in mind and practice daily.

