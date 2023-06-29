How does Deadlock compare against Valorant's Sentinel Agents?

Valorant, Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter, has gained immense popularity among players worldwide. With a diverse roster of Agents, each equipped with unique abilities, the game offers a strategic and dynamic gameplay experience.

Amongst the newest additions to Valorant's Agent lineup is Deadlock, a Norwegian Sentinel Agent who promises to bring a fresh twist to the role. In this article, we will compare Deadlock against Valorant's existing Sentinel Agents, examining their abilities, playstyles, and strengths.

Comparing Deadlock against Valorant's Sentinels

1) Sage

Sage is Valorant's iconic healer and defensive support Agent. She excels at sustaining her team with healing abilities and creating barriers to control the battlefield.

Sage's abilities include healing allies, resurrecting fallen teammates, and blocking enemy movement with her barrier orb and wall. While she focuses on passive support, Deadlock takes a more aggressive approach with her abilities designed for map control and disruption.

2) Cypher

Cypher is the best Sentinel Agent for surveillance and intelligence gathering. He relies on tripwires, cameras, and his Neural Theft ultimate to gain valuable information about enemy movements and positions.

Cypher's playstyle revolves around setting up traps and providing critical intel to his team. In contrast, Deadlock combines area denial and disruption with her GravNet and Sonic Sensor abilities, giving her the tools to control enemy movement and create opportunities for her team.

3) Killjoy

Killjoy is a tech-savvy Sentinel Agent who excels at locking down areas and denying enemy advances. She can deploy turrets, alarmbots, and a lockdown ultimate to control specific zones and hinder enemy progress.

Killjoy's playstyle is centered around setting up defensive positions and forcing enemies to navigate through her traps. Deadlock, on the other hand, brings a more mobile and proactive playstyle with her ability to swiftly traverse terrains and disrupt enemy movement.

4) Chamber

Chamber is a relatively recent addition to Valorant's Agent roster and offers abilities designed to lock down an area with his firepower. He can teleport, slow down enemies with his trap, and has a couple of extra special guns on him. While Chamber focuses on counterplay and locking down an area, Deadlock specializes in creating advantages for her team by limiting enemy mobility and providing crucial intel.

All about Valorant's new Sentinel Agent Deadlock

Compared to Valorant's existing Sentinel Agents, Deadlock stands out as a unique addition to the roster. Her abilities prioritize aggressive map control and dynamic gameplay rather than passive support or defensive utility. For example, Deadlock's GravNet and Sonic Sensor abilities allow her to disrupt enemy movement and gather valuable information. On the other hand, Barrier Mesh provides defensive capabilities, and her ultimate Annihilation can eliminate key targets.

Those who prefer a more proactive and mobile playstyle will likely find Deadlock to be an exciting addition to their team compositions. Her abilities offer new avenues for strategic decision-making, enabling you to control the battlefield in innovative ways. As players eagerly await to unlock Deadlock, they can start learning about her abilities, even experimenting with her playstyle, and incorporating her into their strategies on an alternate account to gain a competitive edge in the game.

Deadlock's release in Valorant marks a significant addition to the Sentinel Agent pool. While existing Sentinels focus on passive support, defensive utility, or intel gathering, Deadlock brings a refreshing twist with her aggressive map control and disruption abilities. As the community embraces Deadlock, it will be exciting to see how players adapt their strategies and utilize her unique toolkit to outmaneuver opponents and achieve victory in the ever-evolving world of Riot's tactical shooter.

