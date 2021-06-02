How to delete a Valorant account permanently

Valorant is a free-to-play tactical shooter game published by Riot Games. The game has become incredibly popular recently, as players from different regions throng on this game.

The game has a ranking system that requires players to rank up over time. The process can be frustrating because it involves a lot of grinding, depending on the player. While this is a fun part of engaging with the title, some get frustrated and eventually disappointed with the game.

Disappointment might lead players to permanently delete their account. There can also be other reasons for not liking the game that might drive an individual to the same conclusion.

Players must note that a Riot Games account is used to connect to all titles in the catalog. Hence, deleting the Valorant account means players have to delete their Riot Games account as well. This can be done by submitting an official request to the publisher through their support page.

Deleting a Valorant account and its associated data

There is a self-service option available for players to delete their existing accounts. Log in to the Riot Games account and prove ownership of the account. Players can queue the Riot account for deletion. A note from Riot Games states that:

"After queuing your account for deletion, you have 30 days to change your mind. If you do NOT notify us that you wish to stop this process, your account will be fully deleted and your account will not be recoverable.”

To queue for account deletion, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the following URL"https://support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/requests/new or click here to be redirected.

Step 2: Log into the account with the proper credentials.

Step 3: On the "Choose A Request Type" option, select "ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT, DATA REQUEST, DELETION."

Step 4: In the "I Need Help With" option, select "I WOULD LIKE TO DELETE MY ACCOUNT."

Step 5: In the Subject section, type "REQUEST TO DELETE MY ACCOUNT."

Step 6: In the Description field, state the reason for deleting the account.

Step 7: Click on "SUBMIT" to request account deletion.

