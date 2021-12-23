How to earn more XP from Valorant Squad Boost Event

Valorant developers are back with the Squad Boost Event. As the holiday season approaches, developers are ready to offer multiple gifts, rewards, and skin bundles to their players.

The Squad Boost Event from Valorant will be available in-game from December 22 (in some regions the date will be 23) till January 5, 2022. Players can earn more XP than usual in between this event.

The Squad Boost Event will work on all modes of the game except the Custom Game mode.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Grab some friends and get in queue--we’re bringing back squad boost from Dec 22 - Jan 5. Earn more XP for every person in the party. Grab some friends and get in queue--we’re bringing back squad boost from Dec 22 - Jan 5. Earn more XP for every person in the party. https://t.co/cAodfgIalG

However, players can become confused when it comes to earning more XP during this event. In this article, they will find a clear idea about how to earn increased XP from the Valorant Squad Boost Event.

Steps to earn more XP from the Valorant Squad Boost Event:

Valorant Squad Boost Event is a great opportunity for players to earn more XP ahead of the conclusion of Episode 3 Act 3. This will help them complete their Battlepass, unlock different agents, and increase their account level in-game.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Snow, sand, or city streets--no matter what the season looks like, we hope it does you right. Happy holidays from the VALORANT team. Snow, sand, or city streets--no matter what the season looks like, we hope it does you right. Happy holidays from the VALORANT team. https://t.co/6dRs6X23mR

Here are the steps to earn more XP in-game:

Step 1: Open the game and go to the main-screen.

Step 2: Gamers need to invite their friends to their party or they can join one of their friends' party.

Step 3: Queue up in a match with friends in the party. Players can play any of the following modes in-game:

Unrated

Competitive

Deathmatch

Spike Rush

Snowball Fight

However, they need to avoid Custom Game as the mode doesn't offer any XP after the match.

The XP boost percentage is fully dependent on the party size. For a two-person party, the players will receive 8% extra XP. For three-person and five-person parties, the percentages will be 12% and 20% respectively.

For the four-person queue, players will receive 16% XP bonus. However, the four-person queue is not possible in Competitive mode.

Players will have around 14 days to earn more XP from the Valorant Squad Boost event.

Edited by Saman