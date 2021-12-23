Valorant brings back Squad Boost Event this holiday season

The Valorant Squad Boost Event is back in the game today, i.e., December 23rd. Players can earn additional XP for queing up with more members in the same party.

Riot announced the commencement of the event through their Twitter handle this morning. The event will be available until 5 January 2022.

Queue with friends to earn more XP during the Valorant Squad Boost Event

Valorant developers continually come up with new and exciting events for their players. As the festive season approaches world-wide, the developers have introduced multiple rewards, events, skin bundles and more.

This time they bring back the Valorant Squad Boost Event to offer more XP to players before the end of Episode 3 Act 3. The developers announced the commencement of the event on Twitter:

The event will be active from December 22 to January 5, and Valorant players will receive more XP for queing up with friends in the same party.

The Squad Boost Event was first introduced at the Valorant YR1 event to mark the one year anniversary of the game last June. The event ran for almost one month at the time. However, it will only be available for two weeks (until 5 January 2022) this time.

The increased XP percentage will depend on the party size. If a player queues up in a two-man party, both will receive 8% extra XP. For three-man and five-man parties, the increased XP will be 12% and 20%, respectively. The Squad Boost will work on all modes except the Custom-game mode.

Players can use the XP they earn to complete their Battlepass and unlock different agents and other rewards in the game. To get maximum value out of the event, players should try to queue up with their friends in a party of five.

