How to earn XPs for battlepass faster in Valorant?

Valorant, the popular tactical shooter from Riot Games, comes up with a battlepass in every Act consisting of exciting in-game rewards.

Every Act brings a new battlepass to Valorant. It consists of several paid and free items like player cards, gun buddies, weapon skins, sprays, and more as rewards. These battlepass rewards can easily be gained through earning XPs in the game.

XPs determine the in-game experience earned by the player, but apart from that it allows the players to finish off their battlepass and agent contract quickly. Thus, to earn more XPs, players need to play more matches in Valorant. However, there are other strategies and ways to earn them faster.

Ways to earn XPs for battlepass faster in Valorant

Below are the three different ways to earn XPs for battlepass faster in Valorant:

1) Complete daily and weekly missions

A set of missions are dropped in the game for players to complete both daily and weekly. These exciting challenges keep the players engaged by giving them a chance to earn extra XPs in the game. "Deal Damage," "Use Your Ability," "Get Headshots" and "Use Ultimate" are some kinds of missions that players usually get in Valorant.

2) Play Spike Rush

Players can choose to play Spike Rush rather than other game modes, to complete the missions faster. Spike Rush is a short and quick game mode that can give the players around 1,000 XPs easily in Valorant. Also, the game mode comes with orbs like ability orb, which allows them to complete missions like "Use Ultimate" faster.

A match in Spike Rush gives players to earn more XPs in less time. Whereas in Unrated and Competitive, the player has to invest more time to play the game.

3) Buy battlepass for XP boost

Battlepasses come with exciting rewards for the players in the game. Thus, if the player wants to earn both paid and free rewards, they can spend 1,000 Valorant Points (VP) in the game. This will not only get them all the battlepass rewards, but also an advantage to get extra XP boost to complete the battlepass faster. This makes it easier for the players to earn more XPs more quickly.

Edited by R. Elahi