How to find someone's Valorant rank using rank checker

Valorant, Riot Games' competitive shooter, follows a ranked system, rewarding players based on their in-game performance and skills.

The rank of the players in Valorant is determined through a MMR (Matchmaking Rating) along with a RR (Ranked Rating) system. Players can view their own rank and progression with ease, but it is not visible to other players unless they are added to their friend list.

The Valorant ranking system is as follows:

Iron (3 tiers)

Bronze (3 tiers)

Silver (3 tiers)

Gold (3 tiers)

Platinum (3 tiers)

Diamond (3 tiers)

Immortal (3 tiers)

Radiant (Top 500 players in each region)

Ways to determine the rank and in-game stats of other Valorant players

Players play competitive matches to rank up, but sometimes they can be curious about the rank of their teammates as well. This is easily visible once the match starts, near the in-game player cards of the players.

One can even find out more about players' past ranks, match history and more if they are added to their friend list. All they need to do is go to the concerned players' "Career" and check out their Act ranks and match history.

However, these details can also be determined without adding them to their friend list. They can instead use a third-party app like tracker.gg. It will reveal more in-game stats about the player, including headshots, K/D ratios, top agents and other details.

Here are the the steps to determine someone's rank in Valorant using the website:

Go to the tracker.gg website. Head to the Valorant section of the site. A search bar will appear on the screen with the text "Find an Agent,i.e., player#NA1." Go to the search bar and type out the username and the tagline of the player. Once done, press Enter and the search results will appear with the in-game stats of the concerned player. Now explore their in-game stats and performance through lifetime overview, agents and map.

The website can also be used to check out one's own in-game stats as well to further improve their skills in Valorant.

