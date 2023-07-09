How to fix packet loss issues in Valorant Episode 7

Valorant is a first-person shooter game published by Riot Games. It is a fast-paced game, with every movement and action crucial for a team's success. However, not every player might have the same experience due to various reasons. Internet issues such as packet loss are common occurrences that tend to ruin a Valorant experience.

Packet loss is typically noticeable when the input command and the objects on the screen are delayed. This can lead to poor performances and completely derail the momentum.

The best methods to fix packet loss issues in Valorant Episode 7

Fortunately, there are many methods through which packet loss can be eliminated. Doing this will ensure that you have a better gaming experience and potentially perform much better. This can help you climb up the ranks in the competitive ladder. Here are five of the most common fixes to packet loss in Valorant Episode 7.

1) Use an ethernet cable

Installing an ethernet connection is one of the easiest fixes to packet loss issues. A wireless connection can often lead to ping spikes and packet loss. A wired connection, however, is best suited for gaming as it prevents unnecessary network related issues. This will also guarantee smooth gameplay.

2) Use Google or Cloudfare's DNS servers

Another fix for packet loss issues that players can incorporate is to change the DNS servers. The most commonly used ones includes Google and Cloudfare.

Google's DNS server is 8.8.8.8, while Cloudfare uses 1.1.1.1.

3) Close unnecessary background apps

Gamers often tend to have a lot of apps running in the background, such as Steam and Epic Games. These apps take up a lot of memory and can cause FPS drops and packet loss issues in Valorant. Using the Task Manager to close these can ensure a better experience.

4) Flush the DNS cache

Another useful method to fix packet loss issues is flushing your DNS cache. This will help you attain a faster internet speed and improved network connection. Follow these steps to flush the DNS cache:

Type "cmd" in the Windows Search Bar. Make sure to run the Command Prompt application as an administrator. Type 'ipconfig/flushdns' to complete the process.

5) Send a ticket to Riot Support

If none of the previous steps fix the packet loss issues, sending a ticket to Riot Support is a great option. This will let you know if there is a server issue on the side of Riot Games. The support staff can also provide additional steps to fix packet loss in Valorant.

