How to fix Version Mismatch error in Valorant

Due to the recent 3.04 patch, many players are facing a Version Mismatch error while launching Valorant.

Riot Games first-person shooter Valorant has risen to be one of the most played games, both casually and competitively in esports. The game's easy-to-pick-up yet hard-to-master nature, paired with the balance between tactical ability-based gameplay and skill-based gunplay, makes Valorant such a famous choice.

With the recent patch 3.04, Valorant introduced minor changes and a new modern military inspired weapon skin collection, Recon. However, some players are now facing a Version Mismatch error.

Outfit your arsenal with a random array of modular attachments when you pick up the Recon bundle. Oh, and did we mention there's a butterfly knife? pic.twitter.com/JhRtMvfrRG — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 24, 2021

Steps to fix the Version Mismatch error in Valorant

The Version Mismatch error occurs when the installed version of the game does not match the one on the server. Since different versions are not compatible, it causes the Version Mismatch error to appear.

The Version Mismatch error in Valorant can be fixed by following some simple steps:

The game client must be exited and relaunched. This will trigger the automatic update checker. The game client will queue in a new update, whIch will update the game to the desired version. However, if the game does not update automatically and it still shows the Version Mismatch error, players need to uninstall and reinstall the game from the client. If the error still persists, uninstall the game client and then install a freshly downloaded client from playvalorant.com and install the game.

Following these steps should fix any Version Mismatch error, as the game will be updated to the latest version.

What causes the Version Mismatch error in Valorant

Valorant is a live service game. As such, Riot Games is making constant changes and improvements upon the game to provide a more optimal experience. Updates can range from minor stat changes to agents or weapons to major additions like a new map or agent.

ayo my game updated but when i try to play with friends it says version mismatch. how do i fix that?🥲 i also don’t have the new set of guns in my shop so i think the problem is me — mya⁷💕✨| BLM✊🏽 (@iicyjaes) August 24, 2021

The updates are launched region-wide as both the servers and the game in the player’s system are updated through the Valorant client. The Version Mismatch error can happen when the player’s version does not match the one on the servers.

This could be due to a variety of reasons, from a mismatch in patch deployment time to a bug in the client’s code. Following the steps mentioned above will fix any Version Mismatch error in Valorant.

Edited by Sabine Algur