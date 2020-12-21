How G2 Esports is Shaping Up for Valorant 2021 Champions Tour

Even with imminent roster changes, G2 Esports should still be considered a top Valorant squad.

G2 were extremely dominant throughout 2020 in Valorant. The squad won every single Ignition Series event that was held. They then went into First Strike as one of Valorant's top teams. They were considered the best in the world by many.

Unfortunately, Valorant's EU First Strike tournament did not go their way. In the Semifinals, they were defeated by Team Heretics in an extremely close series. This caused them to make some changes to the team as they look forward to 2021 and the Valorant Champions Tour.

How G2 is Shaping Up for Valorant 2021 Champions Tour

Image via TheKeppler (Reddit)

Heading into First Strike, the G2 Esports Valorant team consisted of Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas, Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski, Jacob "pyth" Mourujärvi, Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks, and David "Davidp" Prins. This was the roster that blew through the entirety of Europe.

As of December 18, however, Davidp has been benched. While still under contract with G2 Esports, Davidp is no longer a part of the active roster and is free to explore other options. This could very well shake up the EU Valorant scene, for better or for worse.

Many still see G2 as the top European team and potentially the top team in the world. The Valorant Champions Tour is hoping to let teams from around the globe battle it out to make that determination. If the global pandemic gets under control, LAN competition may return in 2021.

Benched from G2 Esports.



Read: https://t.co/1Qx39aM28C — G2 Davidp (@G2Davidp) December 18, 2020

That would give G2 Esports the chance to prove their worth on a global scale rather than simply at a regional level. Benching Davidp may be the nail in the coffin for themselves, or for the rest of the Valorant competitive teams hoping to rise to the top.

This roster change could see G2 Esports continue their dominance with a bit of a fresh start. It could be just the shakeup needed to keep them from falling apart. It would put other teams on guard, not knowing what a new member could bring to the table.

On the other hand, this could be G2's death knell in Valorant. Davidp was an integral part of the team's success, helping them take victories before even officially signing. Losing First Strike could see a fall from grace for EU's winningest Valorant squad.

Image via Riot Games

Naturally, G2 will look for a player that fits the mold as perfect as can be. Until that happens and they play as a refreshed roster, no assumption truly matters. The Valorant Champions Tour kicks off in late January and G2 Esports is sure to have a fifth and final member, ready to help them compete.