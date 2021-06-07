Valorant is probably the most famous FPS game out there, and it also has a huge fan base.

Crosshair is an integral part of any shooting game as it helps players to aim. In Valorant, shooting and crosshair accuracy lie at the very core of gameplay mechanics. A player should be familiar with the point and shoot style in order to be good in this game.

Valorant settings and crosshair preferences entirely depend on the player's personal interest. For both Valorant and CS: GO, accuracy depends on the correct Mouse DPI as well as the sensitivity settings.

One of Valorant's best features is that a player can customize and fine-tune crosshairs according to their requirements. Some players like large crosshairs and some are fine with smaller ones which are usually static and less intrusive. Players can experiment and use different crosshairs.

The following article will talk about how to get a circular crosshair in Valorant.

Valorant: Process of getting a circular crosshair

A lot of players are not aware of the fact that it’s possible to have a circular crosshair. It is a relatively easy process to create one in the settings if one knows the perfect values. Players can always experiment and find out what suits them the best. The player needs to go to the Valorant settings and navigate to the crosshair settings in the menu and reset the current crosshair to default. The reset button is at the top right corner of the screen, and it resets the crosshair to the original settings.

Players can select different color options provided in the menu.The outlined options should be turned off during this process. Once this is done, the player needs to scroll down to the Inner Lines settings and turn the Show Inner Lines option on. In order to create a circular crosshair, the following settings should be followed:

1) Inner Line Opacity: 1

2) Inner Line Length: 1

3) Inner Line Thickness: 3

4) Inner Line Offset: 1

After getting all these settings right, the crosshair will now look like a small circle, and if a player wants a solid circle, the Center Dot option should be turned on and adjust the Center Dot Thickness as needed. A player can always reset the crosshairs and go back to the traditional ones if required.

