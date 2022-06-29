How to get a flower crosshair in Valorant (2022)

Valorant allows its players to experiment with its crosshair settings and find the perfect one for them.

Crosshairs are important while aiming in a tactical shooter game like Valorant. Riot Games' tactical shooter focuses on precise gunplay; hence, the game also provides players with multiple settings that can help them tweak their crosshairs to get the one they are comfortable aiming with. As a result, players can change the size and style of a crosshair in the game.

Dot, box, and circle are some of the common crosshairs that players prefer to play with for a precise aim. The smaller the crosshair, the better it helps in aiming during a gunfight. However, sometimes players want to get more creative with their crosshair style. Flower crosshair is one of the unique crosshairs that players can have in Valorant, and they can make one by customizing the in-game settings.

Flower crosshair settings in Valorant

A flower crosshair can be created with a combination of both a circle and a box crosshair, which creates a flower-like design. If a player wishes to get a creative crosshair, this is one of the best ones to use in the game.

Flower crosshair in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

To get the flower crosshair, players need to go to General Settings first and then click on the 'Crosshair' tab. After this, players need to open the 'Primary' tab to customize the settings. Players need to name the crosshair profile as per their choice, and then they can go ahead and adjust the settings to get a perfect flower crosshair. They need to change the inner lines, outer lines, and other settings to get the flower crosshair in Valorant.

The flower crosshair settings are as below:

Outline and center dot settings for flower crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

Crosshair color - Yellow (Players can choose any other color as per their own choice)

Outlines - On

Outline Opacity - 1

Outline Thickness - 1

Center Dot - On

Center Dot Opacity - 1

Center Dot Thickness - 4

Inner Lines

Inner Lines setting for flower crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

Show Inner Lines - On

Inner Line Opacity - 0

Inner Line Length - 3

Inner Line Thickness - 7

Inner Line Offset - 2

Outer Lines

Outer Lines setting for flower crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

Show Outer Lines - On

Outer Line Opacity - 0

Outer Line Length - 3

Outer Line Thickness - 2

Outer Line Offset - 3

After adjusting the crosshair settings as given above, players will get a perfect flower crosshair, which they can later share it with their friends by sharing the code.

Experimenting with different crosshair settings helps the players explore different types and find their suitable pick. It is essential for players to choose their crosshair settings wisely in the Riot Games' tactical shooter to get a sharp and precise aim.

Players can also check out the crosshair settings of other professional players and streamers to explore more options. They can tweak their crosshairs by adjusting the settings according to their preference.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far