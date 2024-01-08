How to get the Kuronami Player Card in Valorant?

The Kuronami collection is the latest skin bundle to be released in Valorant's Episode 8 Act 1. The entire bundle will not only consist of skins for multiple weapons but also some other cosmetics. Valorant players can get their hands on the Kuronami collection by going to the in-game store. Like many popular skin bundles, Kuronami also provides some amazing features on weapons.

It is already being considered as one of the best skin lines in the game. Furthermore, cosmetic items like Player Card, Gun Buddy, and Spray are quite detailed.

This article will feature a comprehensive guide to help players buy the Kuronami Player Card from the collection.

Acquiring the Kuronami Player Card in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1

Kuronami Collection in the store (Image via Riot Games)

Like most skin bundle releases, the Kuronami collection will only be available for a limited time. The weapon skins from this collection can be purchased later through the daily store rotations. However, the same isn't true for the Player Card, Gun Buddy, and Spray.

Below are the steps to purchasing the Kuronami:

Click on the store icon, which is denoted by a shopping cart icon and is on the right side of the 'Start' button.

Click on the Kuronami collection to open it

Scroll sideways till you spot the Player Card

The Player Card comes at a price tag of 375 VP (Valorant Points), so ensure you have enough points in your account.

An alternate option is to purchase the entire collection, which will provide all its cosmetics and Melee for free

Once purchased, you can go to the 'Collections' tab and equip it by going to the 'Player Cards' section.

Kuronami collection's Player Card might be the best one yet, as it comes with slight animations and great artwork. The only other animated Player Card to exist in Valorant is the RGX 2.0, where all the RGB lights would constantly move around the card's borders.

How does Kuronami stand out from other skins in Valorant?

Kuronami is arguably the most unique collection in Valorant. The weapon skins have fluid animations in all their actions. While reloading, the character model will levitate the bullets and put them into the magazine very smoothly. During the inspect sequence, players will notice the gun get covered with a liquid-like substance that quickly moves around and vanishes.

Kuronami Melee skin (Image via Riot Games)

The clear highlight of the Kuronami collection is its Melee skin, which is called the Kuronami No Yaiba. This is essentially two blades attached to chains that are used for long-range combat. This Melee has animations unlike any other skin from previous releases.

During the inspect sequence, the character model will quickly start spinning one of the blades, similar to the motion of lassoing someone. The players will also notice how the Melee's equip animation resembles Jett's ultimate ability, Blade Storm's animation.

Kuronami kill finisher (Image via Riot Games)

Aside from these animations, the Kuronami also comes with a kill finisher that will trap the enemy in a mysterious bubble. Note that this structure can be destroyed with a single bullet. During this finish, the weather also devolves into a thunderous and rainy mess.

The Kuronami Gun Buddy keeps track of all the enemies killed by lighting the dots on it. All these features make it one of the best collections ever released in the game.

For more information about the latest update, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.