How to get Tuktuk spray in Valorant 

You can earn the TukTuk spray in Valorant by simply watching the Grand Final of VCT Masters Bangkok on March 2, 2025. The spray, along with the 'Crispy' Valorant title, are parts of the watch rewards you can get in-game for watching the matches unfold live on the official Valorant channels. That said, the watch time duration necessary to earn these rewards has not yet been specified by Riot Games on their official website.

This article will go over some steps you can follow to get the TukTuk spray watch reward from VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

Steps to get the TukTuk spray in Valorant

To get the TukTuk spray in Valorant, you must have your Riot Games account connected to other accounts.

TukTuk Spray and Crispy title in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 Grand Final will livestream on both, Twitch and YouTube. Therefore, you must connect your Riot Games account to these two accounts.

To do so, go to the official Riot Games login and gain access to your account.

From here, go to the Account Management section and click on Connected Accounts.

Here, you should be able to see YouTube and Twitch as options. Go ahead and connect both of your accounts. The website will take you through some prompts to finish the process.

Once this is done, you can watch the Grand Final on March 2, 2025, on either of the platforms. Doing so will earn you the TukTuk spray in Valorant.

The official Riot Games website has so far announced only two channels where you can watch the live stream. This includes the English YouTube VCT channel and the Twitch channel. However, here is a notice from the developer stating their plans for the future:

"The tournament will be broadcast in multiple languages with the full list of channels and Watch Parties shared in the coming weeks."

So, it may be so that the list of available broadcast channels could increase in the coming weeks. It is, therefore, best to keep an eye on the official Valorant social media handles. Until then, here are the two channels where you can catch VCT Masters Bangkok live to earn the TukTuk spray in Valorant:

As mentioned earlier, a specific duration of watchtime is yet to be mentioned. However, based on previous drops, it's safe to estimate that you may have to watch the Grand Final for at least one to two hours in order to earn the drop.

