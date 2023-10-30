How to get Valiant Hero player card skin in Valorant?

In Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3, the Valiant Hero skin collection is making its debut, drawing inspiration from the iconic Chinese mythological figure, Sun Wukong, known as the Monkey King. This collection boasts an impressive array of in-game cosmetic items, encompassing weapon skins for firearms such as the Vandal and Operator.

Alongside these weapon skins, the Valiant Hero bundle features the Valorant Hero player card. The bundle is scheduled to arrive in-game on either October 31st or November 1st, 2023, depending on their respective server region.

Fans frequently look out for striking player cards to personalize their in-game adventures, turning this cosmetic item into a prized possession. Similar to the other skin sets available in Valorant, the Valiant Hero bundle includes a player card.

This article provides instructions on obtaining the brand-new player card included in the Valiant Hero skin bundle.

Acquiring the Valiant Hero player card in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3

Valiant Hero player card (Image via Riot Games)

To obtain the player card included in the Valiant Hero bundle, adhere to these instructions:

To begin, initiate Valorant on your computer. Once inside the game, find and select the 'STORE' option located on the main menu. Choose the Valiant Hero bundle to access a comprehensive overview of its contents and details, allowing you to examine the bundle's inclusions, such as the player card. Swipe horizontally until you come across the player card. Press the "Purchase Item" button linked to the Valiant Hero player card. To acquire the player card, ensure you have a minimum of 375 VP (Valorant Points) in your account.

To update your profile with the new player card, visit the Collections tab and select the Valiant Hero player card from the Player Cards section.

Valiant Hero player card, along with the spray and gun buddy, can only be obtained as long as the bundle is available in the in-game store. After the timer runs out, the collection will be removed from the store.

It's important to mention that the weapon skins can still be acquired at a later time through the daily store rotation and starting from Episode 8 Act 2 in the Night Market.

Valiant Hero player card price in Valorant

You can acquire the Valiant Hero player card from Episode 7 Act 3 for 375 VP. This card is part of an exclusive Premium Edition skin collection. If you're interested in purchasing the whole bundle, it will require an investment of 7,100 VP.

Opting for the entire collection not only grants you access to all the weapon skins but also includes bonus cosmetic items such as a player card, gun buddy, and spray, all of which come bundled with the Melee skin at no extra cost.

What are the items included in Valiant Hero bundle?

The Valiant Hero bundle in Valorant introduces an array of weapon skins and in-game cosmetic items in addition to the Valiant Hero player card. The included items are as follows:

Vandal

Ghost

Ares

Operator Spray

Ruyi Staff melee

Gun buddy

If you prefer to purchase these items individually, each gun skin from the Valiant Hero bundle can be obtained for 1,775 VP, and the Ruyi Staff melee skin is priced at 4,350 VP. Additionally, the Valiant Hero gun buddy can be acquired for 475 VP, while sprays are available for 325 VP. This flexible pricing approach allows you to choose and collect specific items.