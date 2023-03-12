How is Global Esports Phoenix gearing up for Valorant Game Changers 2023?

Global Esports, a player-centric esports organization based in India, has announced the re-entry of their all-female Valorant team, GE Phoenix, into the VCT Game Changers ecosystem. It comprises entirely Indian players and coaches, and will be mentored by head coach Bea "Kraif" Cross and coach Akshay "Kappa" Sinkar.

The announcement by Global Esports has created a buzz in the esports community, as this is the first time an Indian esports organization has formed an all-female roster for a major gaming IP. The move is expected to encourage more women in India to take up gaming as a profession.

All about the new GE Valorant roster

GE Phoenix will make its debut in the VCT 2023 Game Changers APAC Open 1, which will be held from March 9-19. They are currently 5-1 up in the tournament and are looking poised to win it.

The tournament will feature six best-of-three rounds, with the top eight teams advancing to the playoffs that will constitute a double elimination bracket with best-of-three matches leading up to the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five match.

The tournament has a total prize pool of $10,000, with the first-place winners receiving $3,500, second-place winners receiving $2,500, third-place winners receiving $1,500, and fourth-place winners receiving $1,000.

The teams will also compete for qualification points for this year's Game Changers LAN event, with first place receiving 100 points, second receiving 80, third receiving 70, and fourth receiving 60. Accumulating these points is essential for qualifying for in-person global events and ultimately the Game Changers championship.

GE Phoenix's roster consists of:

Saloni 'Meow16K' Pawar

Akanksha 'Muffinloop' Sukhramani

Syeeda 'Rose' Tabassum

Jagruti 'Hyphae' Moholkar

Abisha 'Baila' Joseph

Keerti 'KiRi' Mirani

The team is highly motivated and eager to prove themselves in the tournament. They have been practicing diligently, focusing on their strategies and gameplay, and refining their individual skills.

Global Esports' men's Valorant team is one of the teams chosen as a partner by Riot Games for this year's league play. They recently represented India and the Pacific League on the VCT LOCK/IN stage in São Paulo, Brazil.

Global Esports has been expanding its footprint in the Valorant scene, and with the addition of the GE Phoenix roster, the organization has taken another significant step towards achieving its goals.

The VCT Game Changers is Riot's initiative to promote Valorant esports among females. The women's circuit will be taking place throughout the year in different regions, with the best teams from each region advancing to the international stage at the end of the year.

GE Phoenix's entry into the VCT Game Changers ecosystem is an essential milestone for Indian esports, as it provides a platform for female gamers to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.

With their strong roster and dedicated coaches, GE Phoenix is all set to make a mark in the tournament and inspire more women to take up gaming as a profession.

Poll : 0 votes