How to hide account level in Valorant?

Valorant's account leveling system was introduced in patch 3.0 as a reward for the time invested in playing the Riot Games' tactical shooter.

The account leveling system determines how much time a player has spent playing Valorant. It rewards the loyalty and dedication of the players towards the game. However, the feature turned out to be a medium of toxicity soon after its introduction to the game.

Just like many multiplayer game titles, Valorant has toxic players. While many get to show off their account level, some suffer from in-game toxicity due to their low account level, which is unfair.

How Valorant players can hide their account level display

The account level of players, both teammates and opponents, appears on the screen as the game starts. This leads to some players judging others and fueling up in-game toxicity due to the low account level of some players.

Soon after witnessing the issue and rise in toxicity due to the low account level in the game, Riot Games brought a new setting to turn off the account level display in patch 3.08.

Players who wish to hide their account level can follow the steps below to do so:

Go to the Valorant game client screen. The go and open the 'Collection' tab on the top of the screen. After the tab opens, a series of in-game cosmetics including, unlocked cards, gun buddies, and weapons, will appear. Go to the “Player card” section and click on it. Then a “Level borders” option will appear on the screen. Click on it. After that, a “Show my account level on my player” option will appear on the level border tab. There will be a tick sign beside it, as it will be on by default. The player needs to click on the tick o turn it off.

Players can go ahead and click on the check box again to enable the account level if they want.

This will reduce the in-game toxicity fueled due to the account level of players to a certain extent. If the player doesn't prefer to show off their account level, they can follow the same process.

