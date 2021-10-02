How to know your Valorant purchase history and get a refund on them

Valorant provides hassle-free refunds to players who wish to return a product. Whenever a player buys in-game content, they receive an instant Valorant Point refund as the game includes no real-world transactions.

However, instead of receiving a refund through in-game content, players might also ask for one in cash. For this reason, Riot Games provides a service on their support website which allows users to get refunds with ease.

How to check purchase history in Valorant

Whenever a player buys items in Valorant, it is tracked through Valorant Points (VP), the game's currency. If someone desires to know where they spent their money in the game, Riot Games has provided a prudent solution.

Step 1: Players need to go to Riot Games’ Valorant Support website.

Step 2: On opening the support website, they need to click on the “Purchase History” button.

If by any chance the “Purchase History” button doesn’t show up, they can follow these alternate steps:

Step 1: On the main page of the Valorant Support website, players can click on the “Purchases & Earned Content” option present there.

Step 2: After the “Purchases & Earned Content” page opens up, they need to look for “Checking Your Purchase History” under the “Purchasing Assistance” subgroup.

By following these two methods, players can learn about their transaction history very easily.

How to get a refund in Valorant

Even though Valorant allows its players to get a refund in their games, they do have a strict refund policy which incorporates some restrictions. Riot Games’ Global Refund Policy was updated on 30 May 2021, and here are some conditions that are applicable to Valorant.

The purchased content must remain unused by the user who bought it.

The content was purchased within the last 14 days.

Apart from these, there are other caveats concerning refunds that need to be kept in mind. They are listed below:

Refundable items:

Valorant Points (To give the players their money back)

Weapons Skins (Not applicable if the weapons have upgraded skin)

Non-refundable items:

Agent contract levels

Premium Battlepass

Premium Battlepass levels

Weapon skin levels

Radianite points

Bundles

If the players fail to maintain the above terms and conditions proposed by Riot Games, providing a refund isn’t possible.

To get a refund on Valorant, one needs to enact the following steps:

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Valorant Support website on their desired web browser.

Step 2: On opening the main page, they need to find and click on an option called “Refund Unused Content."

Step 3: After the “Refund Unused Content” page loads up, players need to scroll down and check their purchase history by logging into their Riot ID.

Step 4: All the products that are eligible for refunds will show up in the purchase history list and users can lodge a request from there.

