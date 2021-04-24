How long will the Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass run in Valorant?

Valorant’s new Act is set to be released on 27 April 2021. With Episode 2 Act 3, will come the corresponding Battlepass which will bring a huge set of skins and other collectibles, both paid and free.

Valorant’s Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass will come with three new weapon cosmetic lines this time around, which will be added to the store along with the Forsaken skin line.

The Battlepass is bringing three new collections to the fray, namely Lightwave, Depths, and Songsteel.

While some of the weapon cosmetics are free to unlock, others will require players to purchase the entire Battlepass to get their hands on them. The Battlepass will be priced at 1,000 Valorant Points, which roughly translates to $10.

Valorant’s Episode 2, Act 3 Battlepass: Duration and other details

Episode 2, Act 3 Battlepass will be active until 21 June 2021. Valorant players can once again spend time clearing weekly missions to get their hands on some incredible collectibles.

Valorant's Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass (Image from Riot Games)

Riot’s design team has truly created some amazing cosmetic items to satiate the urge of everyone in the community. From referring to memes like the ‘This is Also Fine’ through in-game sprays, to alluding to knife fights in Valorant through player cards, the devs have delivered across all fronts.

While talking about the goals that the artists had envisioned for the battle pass in Episode 2 Act 3, Valorant’s Art Lead Sean Marino said:

“As with every Battlepass, we want the content to appeal to the majority of players, so we try to have a lot of variety in the themes and tones we draw from. The gun skins in the battle pass are a great example of this.”

Additionally, Valorant’s Producer Preeti Khanolkar shed some light on the creative process that went through behind the creation of the contents of the Battlepass:

“We had a lot of fun designing this battle pass. A lot of players loved the sprays in the Act 2 Battlepass, and we think that players will love the cards in this one the most!”

She continued:

“When coming up with our crazier ideas, we look to see what the Valorant community finds hilarious or interesting.”

The Battlepass for Episode 2 Act 3 will go live on 27 April and run till 21 June.