How to make your crosshair box-shaped in Valorant?

Shooting being the core mechanics of Valorant, customizing one’s crosshair to their liking is an important aspect in becoming better.

While most shooting titles do not allow one to completely redo one’s crosshair in order to change it to their liking, Riot Games introduced a plethora of options in-game so that the players can customize their crosshairs.

Even though there exist endless possibilities as to how someone’s crosshair might look, there exist some popular designs among the community which the majority follow by heart. Among these variants, the more popular ones are the dot crosshair, the box-shaped crosshair and the dotless crosshair.

While many opt for the dot crosshair variant in Valorant, some still ask for the quite unorthodox box-shaped crosshair. This article can guide new players to get the box-shaped crosshair in Valorant.

How to customize one’s crosshair in Valorant?

Customizing crosshairs in Valorant is one of the most trivial stepping stones in the process of becoming a better Valorant player. While aiming and game sense takes time to develop, customizing one’s crosshair is one of the first changes one must go through. Every player has their own liking when it comes to crosshairs. Here is how one can change crosshair in Valorant.

Open the settings once in-game.

Navigate to the crosshair section from above.

From there, by changing different settings in the menu the user can attain their own crosshair of liking.

How to make the box-shaped crosshair in Valorant

In order to change the crosshair in-game to the box-shaped one, the user has to simply turn the outlines and dot off. After that, the user also needs to proceed to turn the “Inner Lines” off also, while keeping the “Outer Lines” on.

In the “Outer Lines” section, the user needs to change the length, thickness, and offset of the “Outer Lines” to these numbers:

Outer Lines Length: 1

Outer Lines Thickness: 4

Outer Lines Offset: 2

