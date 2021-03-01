A Valorant guide to Astra, her interactions with other agents

Astra is the newest agent in Valorant, to be introduced in the live game in the Episode 2 Act 2 update.

This new controller comes with a unique style of approach. The ability interface, also known as the Astral Form, is a quirky concept added to Valorant. And with the launch of a new agent, comes the question of interaction with other existing elements in the game.

Astra has three normal abilities - a smoke, a concussion, and Gravity Well. The ultimate ability is a wall that blocks audio cues and bullets.

This calls for an examination as to how these abilities perform against the abilities of other agents. With that knowledge, one can even implement combos with teammates to achieve better results in Valorant.

Valorant Agent Astra's interactions with every other Agent

While Yoru came with a set of abilities that have mobility, Astra's abilities are mostly stationary. Therefore the smoke and concuss only affects the enemies solely. However, the Gravity Well and the Cosmic Divide possess interesting features.

Sova's Ultimate passing through Astra's Cosmic Divide (Image via Riot Games)

To make the list short, here's an interesting fact - all abilities of any agent in Valorant can pass through the Cosmic Divide wall, except Jett's knives and Cypher's Camera dart.

Jett:

Jett dashing away from Gravity Well in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The only reliable way to escape from the sucking gravity is Jett's dash. Even the dash's distance remains the same. However, one is still affected by the Gravity Well if the player uses updraft to escape. Basically Gravity Well affects players horizontally as well as vertically.

Jett's ultimate is the only ability which cannot pass through the Cosmic Divide.

Sage:

Sage's Slow orb and Gravity Well combo (Image via Riot Games)

The Gravity Well works really well with Sage's Slow Orb. It literally stops a player in their tracks. The combination of suction power of the Gravity Well and the slowed speed of the player, makes it impossible to escape without being vulnerable.

And yet, Jett's dash beats this too. She can easily escape from this chaos with a quick dash. Another unreliable way to escape this combo is by making a Sage Wall over it.

Cypher

Cypher's trap combo with Gravity Well of Astra (Image via Riot Games)

Cypher's Trip wire is another quick way to get a free kill on an enemy. Cypher's trap slows down the trapped player until the trap is broken. Therefore, if a player gets trapped in the wire, while also standing over a Gravity Well, it makes it almost impossible to escape.

This is a really quick way to get a kill in Valorant on an enemy if the Cypher cage is used too.

