How to play on Kasbah map in Valorant

Valorant's Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode introduces exciting changes to the game, including custom maps that deviate from the standard active pool. One such offering is Kasbah, an arena-style battleground that offers a fresh experience while still maintaining the core mechanics of Valorant. It is an exciting addition to Valorant's Team Deathmatch mode, offering a unique blend of familiarity and novelty.

With its wide layout, multiple entrances, and crucial resources in the middle, mastering the Kasbah map requires strategic gameplay and effective teamwork.

In this article, we will guide you through the key aspects of playing on the Kasbah map in TDM mode, providing insights into its layout, strategies, and gameplay mechanics.

Guide to the Kasbah map in Valorant

To excel on the Kasbah map in TDM mode, consider the following strategies and tips:

Control the middle

The middle area of the Kasbah map is a crucial battleground. Coordinate with your team to secure control of this zone, as it provides advantageous positions, access to weapon spawners, and orbs. Utilize the multiple entrances to confuse and outplay your opponents, maintaining control of the map.

Utilize flanking opportunities

Kasbah's design offers ample opportunities for flanking. Take advantage of the map's wide layout and numerous pathways to surprise and eliminate enemies from unexpected angles. Coordinate with your teammates to execute well-timed flanks and catch opponents off guard.

Weapon-spawner awareness

Stay aware of the weapon spawner's locations and timings. These provide powerful weapons that can give you an edge in engagements. Communicate with your team to secure them before your opponents do.

Strategic use of Orbs

Recovery and Ultimate Orbs can be game-changers. Gather your teammates in designated areas when picking up Recovery Orbs to maximize their healing effects. Additionally, collect Ultimate Orbs strategically to charge up your ultimate. Coordinating with your teammates to unleash devastating ultimates can give you an advantage over the opposing team.

Effective communication and teamwork

Communication and teamwork are key in TDM mode. Maintain constant communication with your teammates, call out enemy positions, and coordinate strategies. Work together to control key areas of the map, set up crossfires, and execute well-coordinated pushes.

Adaptability and flexibility are crucial on the Kasbah map. Experiment with different strategies, positions, and Agent compositions to find what works best for your team. Stay adaptable and adjust your playstyle based on the map's unique characteristics.

The Kasbah map in Valorant's Team Deathmatch mode provides an exciting and fresh gameplay experience. With its wide layout, multiple entrances, and valuable resources, mastering it requires strategic thinking, effective communication, and teamwork.

By controlling the middle, utilizing flanking opportunities, being aware of weapon spawners and orbs, and communicating with your team, you can dominate the Kasbah map and secure crucial kills. So load up Valorant, gather your team, and get ready to experience the fast-paced action of Team Deathmatch on it.

